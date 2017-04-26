North Valley Symphony Orchestra Plays Movie Favorites

Experience the music from your favorite movies as North Valley Symphony Orchestra performs songs from Star Wars, Back to the Future, 007, Harry Potter, Forrest Gump, Spider-man, The Wizard of Oz, Dances With Wolves, Frozen, and more. “Back to the Movies,” the final concert of the 2016-17 season, is Saturday, May 20th, 7:00 p.m. at North Canyon High School Auditorium, 1700 E. Union Hills Drive.

This concert guarantees fun for the whole family. Instead of tuxes and formal dresses, orchestra members will be dressed as their favorite movie characters. Audience members are encouraged to do the same. Arrive early for the opportunity to be photographed with orchestra members before the concert, who will also be happy to pose with you during intermission. The lobby will be decorated with movie character cut-outs and posters for additional photo opportunities.

Concerts featuring all very popular movie music are always favorite performances for our orchestra musicians and our valued audience,” says Music Director, Kevin Kozacek. “So much of the music that we hear in a movie is relegated to background sounds, and we often don’t pay great attention. Music is essential to building the mood of the movie, and it’s enlightening to hear the quality of the music soundtrack without the on-screen visual.”

NVSO Youth Orchestra will close out their season by also taking the stage for a short time to perform Robert Longfield’s arrangement of Star Trek. Young musicians interested in playing with NVSO Youth Orchestra should contact Youth Music Director, Josh Lynch, to schedule an audition for the 2017-18 season. Auditions are being scheduled for a variety of time slots on Sunday, May 21st.