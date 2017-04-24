The governing boards of the Black Canyon Fire District and the Daisy Mountain Fire District have adopted resolutions declaring that a consolidation of the Black Canyon Fire District into the Daisy Mountain Fire District should be considered and that public hearings be held on the matter pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes (ARS) §48-822. You are invited to attend and give input on the proposed consolidation at the following public hearings:

Daisy Mountain Fire District Public Hearing

May 11, 2017–6:00 pm

Fire Station 141

43814 N. New River Rd

Phoenix

Black Canyon Fire District Public Hearing

May 20, 2017–5:00 pm

Fire Station 331

35050 S. Old Black Canyon Hwy

Black Canyon City

The governing boards of each district shall consider the public comments and determine whether the proposed consolidation will promote the public health, comfort, convenience, necessity or welfare. After the public hearings, if the governing body of each district wishes to consolidate, each must adopt a resolution. Should the resolutions be adopted by unanimous consent, the proposed consolidation would likely take effect July 1, 2017.

General Description of the District Boundaries:

The Black Canyon Fire District’s boundaries include the communities of Black Canyon City, Rock Springs and surrounding areas within Yavapai County, including some federal and state land. The District extends up the I-17 corridor from Mile Post 242 to Mile Post 256. The District is bordered by the Daisy Mountain Fire District to the south and Mayer Fire District to the north. A metes and bounds description of the boundaries is available from the District Administration office.

The Daisy Mountain Fire District’s boundaries include the communities of New River, Desert Hills and Anthem within Maricopa County, including some federal and state land. The District covers a land area of approximately 107 square miles. The District is bordered by the City of Phoenix to the south and Black Canyon Fire District to the north. A metes and bounds description of the boundaries is available from the District Administration office.

Announcement:

“Please join us…you are invited to join us as we break ground on the new Daisy Mountain Fire Station!”

When?

Thursday, April 27th, at 10:00 AM

Where?

1120 West Desert Hills Drive, Phoenix