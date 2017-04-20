Moderate Muslim savagery in America: Female genital mutilation

The politically correct buzzwords mastered by the mainstream media as they attempt to soften Islam’s conquest of America and all western countries look like this: moderate Islam.

Let’s examine moderate Islam. Does it differ from Radical Terroristic Islam? Does moderate Islam promote women’s rights, free speech, religious choice or gay rights? Does it prevent female genital mutilation? Does it work for stopping ‘honor killings’ of women at 20,000 annually in Islamic countries or today in America? Does it work for human rights, spousal choice and animal rights in the USA? Answer: none of the above.

This past week, the Justice Department charged Muslim Dr. Jumana Nagarwala of Detroit, Michigan, with two felonies including female genital mutilation. Since 2005, this Muslim doctor performed that barbaric surgery on countless female children in compliance with the Quran. Their parents transported them from Muslim strongholds like Minneapolis, Minnesota and elsewhere.

What is female genital mutilation? Answer: all female Muslim girls from ages five to nine face this operation. A ‘midwife’ uses razor blades or broken glass to cut away the girl’s labia majora and minora flaps. Then, the operator, using no sterilizing technique whatsoever, cuts away the clitoris and sews up the vaginal opening (infibulation), leaving only enough room for urination. Reason for operation: it destroys any sexual desire or fulfillment, and keeps the girl pure from sex until marriage.

For the first time in the history of America, the Department of Justice brought charges against this Muslim doctor under Article 18 U.S.C. 116 — the statute that criminalizes female genital mutilation.

After the latest operation, the girl told the FBI that Nagarwala “pinched” her on the “place [where] she goes pee,’” FBI Special Agent Kevin Swanson wrote in the complaint. “The girl said that she was told not to talk about the procedure.”

In America and all Western countries, such barbaric assaults on an innocent child face legal action, i.e., assault and battery. But they continue anyway from immigrants from Islamic countries. More than 500,000 women and girls in the USA have been operated on or are at risk of FGM according to the Population Reference Bureau, a nonprofit organization that released the statistics on FGM in 2016. The FGM numbers doubled in the last decade commensurate to Muslim immigration into the US now at over 3.3 million.

While the mainstream media applauds moderate Muslims in America, their actions betray such praise. Moderate Muslims push for Sharia Law in every sector of America where they grow their numbers via immigration. Sharia Law stands diametrically opposed to U.S. Constitutional Law. For that matter, Sharia Law stands against reason, sanity and humanity in the 21st century.

In my City of Denver, thousands of Muslim girls suffered from FGM, but also suffered blood poisoning and other infections. Our legislators created a punitive law against the procedure. That didn’t stop the Somali and other Muslim immigrants. They perform the procedure underground. You can whisk third world people out of the African bush, but you cannot eradicate their barbaric cultural practices.

Do you think once Muslims come to America, they moderate their religion? Answer: just enough not to get arrested. Moderate Muslims still force FGM on their daughters. Moderate Muslims force their women to pray in a separate area in mosques and enter only through the back door. As per the Quran, moderate Muslims still consider their wives their property.

Moderate Muslims kill gays around the world.

Qatar: Sharia law in Qatar applies only to Muslims, who can be put to death for extramarital sex, regardless of sexual orientation.

Saudi Arabia: Under the country’s interpretation of sharia law, a married man engaging in sodomy or any non-Muslim who commits sodomy with a Muslim can be stoned to death. All sex outside of marriage is illegal.

Afghanistan: The Afghan Penal Code does not refer to homosexual acts, but Article 130 of the Constitution allows recourse to be made to sharia law, which prohibits same-sex sexual activity in general. Afghanistan’s sharia law criminalizes same-sex sexual acts with a maximum of the death penalty.

Moderate Muslims ‘honor kill’ 20,000 women annually for various reasons of ‘honor’ according to the United Nations report on those killings. This fact may astound you: if a husband cannot afford a second, third or fourth wife, he can kill his first wife to obtain a second wife. Muslim men kill their daughters for wearing jeans because they are too “westernized.”

Moderate Muslims may force their 10-year-old daughters to marry 40-year-old men. Called “arranged marriages”, Ann Curry of NBC reported on over 3,000 cases in the USA.

“Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing our own country. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.”

The question might be asked: what do you consider moderate about moderate Muslims in America? And, what are you doing to stop them in your community?

If you don’t want a Paris, France, San Bernardino or Orlando or Fort Lauderdale event in your community, it’s time to call for a total “Immigration Shutdown Now.”

Call your senators and House rep: 1 202 224 3121 or 1 888 995 2086. Demand a stop to all immigration and stop to any Syrian immigration.

Definition of slogan: “Immigration Shutdown Now means the American people want a total shutdown on all legal and illegal immigration. That means we want all illegal immigration stopped by arresting, prosecuting and jailing employers of illegal aliens. We deport all illegal aliens by taking their jobs away and as we catch them. We want English mandated as our national language. We demand a cessation of Muslim immigration in order to protect our culture, language and way of life. We can’t save the world but we can save or destroy our civilization. We demand a stable population that allows everyone to live, work and thrive into the 21st century. Especially our children.”