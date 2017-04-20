Take a tip from your elders

Hey, all you strong, healthy kids out there: face it-you are growing old and there is nothing you can do to stop the process, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. AMAC suggests you embrace old age even if you are only in your 20s and 30s; there are things you can do now to make life easier in your later years.

Youngsters, of course, feel invincible. It’s only natural and, some would say, you have a right to feel that way but that feeling of invincibility won’t last long. Doctors will tell you it is also a time to make lifestyle adjustments that will stand you in good stead in your later years. So, get used to eating the right foods and establishing an exercise regimen. Go and see your doctor and he or she will tell you what else you can do to create a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Potato chip famine

Snackers in Japan face a potato chip famine. Storms in the country’s biggest potato fields have done severe damage to the crops there causing Japan’s biggest producers of chips to halt production, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Shoppers emptied the shelves throughout the nation and at least one chipmaker is now importing potato chips from the U.S.

Missing monster

Nessie’s gone missing and a reward is being offered to anyone who can find the missing monster, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. The elusive Loch Ness Monster has not been sighted in eight months and authorities in Scotland are worried. They are asking residents and visitors to keep a sharp eye out in case the creature surfaces again. You can join the search by logging on to the official Loch Ness Monster Web cam. Anyone, anywhere can access the Webcam by logging on at http://www.lochness.co.uk/livecam/.