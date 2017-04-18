Yike! The noise, the roar, doesn’t Cave Creek have a decibel level ordinance? Yike, it was the revival of Cave Creek’s own tent city of non-tax paying vendors. Yike, the traffic pattern was a nightmare again; after running the gauntlet through saloon row the speeds escalated through town now that the medians are bare – open raceway. Yike, the shopkeepers suffered while the noise and the streets boiled over, although the cash registers rang in saloon row.

Yike, I’m glad it’s over.

Randy Edwards

Cave Creek