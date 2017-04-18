Scottsdale Concert Band to conclude season

The Scottsdale Concert Band, Scottsdale’s own community band, will conclude its 39th season with a free concert titled “On the Shoulders of Giants” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Chaparral High School Auditorium, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave., Scottsdale. A trombone choir will play at 3 p.m.

The concert will feature guest artist Chris Wolf, trombonist with the Phoenix Symphony. Wolf will play 76,000 Trombones and Blue Bells of Scotland, based on a Scottish folksong.

Wolf recently completed his master’s degree at The Juilliard School studying with former Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Principal Trombonist Per Brevig. He has performed in the Kennedy Center, Avery Fisher Hall, Carnegie Hall, and Alice Tully Hall with such distinguished conductors as Michael Tilson Thomas, Leonard Slatkin, David Zinman, and Alan Gilbert.

The 75-member Scottsdale Concert Band is directed by Michele Kalo and sponsored by Scottsdale Community College. For more information, call (602) 327-3168, or go to www.scottsdaleconcertband.org.