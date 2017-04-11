A Question for the Trump hating whiners

If you were to be honest, Trump is already head and shoulders better than Obama and he’s only in office a short time. You may or may not recall that Ronald Reagan staggered and wobbled a bit in his first term.

If you were to be honest with yourself you would admit that there wasn’t another candidate who had a snowballs chance in hell to come close to defeating Hillary.

If you were to be honest with yourself you would admit that there wasn’t another candidate that could have cut into Hillary’s “lock” on female voters.

If you were to be honest with yourself you would admit that there wasn’t another candidate that could have defeated Hillary considering her enormous bankroll.

If you were to be honest with yourself you would admit that there wasn’t another candidate that could have rolled over and stomped on the mainstream media and their uber partisan support for Hillary

If you were to be honest with yourself you would admit that like it or not President Trump had the perfect message, the perfect delivery, the perfect attitude, the absolutely perfect plan to break the Liberal progressive regressive lock that they had on the rust belt, he knew how to get into and live in Hillarys head, he has the cojones to do what he says and he had the PEOPLE behind him to get into office.

So not counting hurt and overblown egos, what the hell is wrong with you people?

Tom C.

Arizona