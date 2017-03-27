Raising teachers’ pay

Strongly suggest that any pay increase for teachers be on an incentive basis. The result will be to encourage the best teachers and get rid of over time those teachers not preforming.

I have been discussing this issue with Supt Debbie Burdick CCUSD who told me that state regulation does not permit an incentive pay approach for great teachers. If this is correct it makes no sense and should be corrected.!

The result of raising all teachers pay would be so small that I doubt if there would be any impact.

Thanks for your great work and consideration of incentive pay for teachers.

Arch McGill

Scottsdale