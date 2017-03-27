On March 9, the Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit against the city of Phoenix on behalf of an art studio which does not want to cater to the “weddings” of heterophobic homosexuals because doing so would make the owners violate their beliefs. The lawsuit challenges a local ordinance which aims to force the studio to cater to those “weddings.”

What kind of people actually believe in discriminating against and making criminals out of decent moral business people who merely don’t want to cater to the “weddings” of heterophobic homosexuals? Could the answer possibly be “ignorant liberal bigots”? (Thinking people from Plato on down have known for centuries that homosexual activity is immoral and a bad legal precedent.)

Those laws are almost as ludicrous as the position taken by many pro-LGBT people that it is okay to ignore the feelings of decent moral parents who don’t want their children to share restrooms with adult sexually confused transgenders. In other words, many pro-LGBT people place the disordered feelings of transgenders above the feelings of normal people. Truly bizarre.

Trump handily beat Clinton in part because a lot of decent moral people are getting really fed up with liberal judgmentalism, liberal self-righteousness, liberal name-calling, liberal violence and hate, liberal intolerance, and liberal bullying.

Liberals are showing us just how extreme and irrational they are, how corrupt their values are. Let’s use that to really do a number on them in the next elections.

Wayne Lela

Downers Grove IL