NFIB Supports American Health Care Act

America’s leading small business group urges bipartisan support

for Obamacare repeal legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) today issued the following statement on behalf of President and CEO Juanita Duggan in support of the American Health Care Act:

“Small business optimism has soared since November because small business owners anticipate a change in policies. Driving that optimism is the expectation that Congress will repeal Obamacare, which has been devastating to small businesses. The American Health Care Act would repeal the most punishing elements of Obamacare, including the massive tax increases and mandates that have increased costs, limited choices, and smothered job creation.

“This will be a key vote for NFIB. Our members will pay very close attention. Every member of Congress who cares about small business should vote for this measure. There’s a lot more work to be done in order to make the health care system affordable, flexible, and predictable, but the American Health Care Act is a necessary first step.”

NFIB sent a letter to members of Congress yesterday informing them that the American Health Care Act will be a key vote. The organization was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case, NFIB vs. Sebelius. The focus of its case was the individual mandate, which the American Health Care Act would repeal.

According to NFIB research, the high cost of health care has been identified by small business owners as their top concern for the past 30 years. For more information about NFIB, please visit www.nfib.com/advocacy/healthcare.