Experience Arizona through virtual reality

Arizona is the land of adventure.

Outside magazine’s mountain-biking experts hail Sedona as “one of the finest riding destinations in the country.”

Forbes magazine’s adventure specialist calls the Grand Canyon “one of America’s most glorious natural wonders and the setting of your new skydiving fantasy.”

Now, thanks to a pair of virtual-reality films created by the Arizona Office of Tourism, everyone can experience the adrenaline rush of biking across Sedona slickrock or jumping out of an airplane above the Grand Canyon.

“Millions of people visit the Grand Canyon each year, but very few have seen it from this perspective,” Governor Ducey said of the freefall depicted in the virtual-reality experience. “These films are designed to amplify Arizona’s tourism assets through new technology—but what actually happens is the VR technology is amplified by the stunning beauty of our state.”

The Office of Tourism created the VR films as part of a marketing campaign targeting the cities of Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle.

Throughout March, fans at the Cactus League stadiums that are home to those cities’ teams can strap on virtual-reality headsets and be transported from the ballpark to an iconic Arizona adventure.

Interested in experiencing the VR adventure yourself? Here are upcoming games where you can try the Sedona and Grand Canyon VR experiences:

– Saturday, March 18 – Peoria Sports Complex, Mariners vs. Giants, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Monday, March 20 – Camelback Ranch, Giants vs. White Sox, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Thursday, March 23 – Scottsdale Stadium, Mariners vs. Giants, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

– Friday, March 24 – Hohokam Park, A’s vs. White Sox, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Sunday, March 26 – Camelback Ranch, Giants vs. White Sox, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Tuesday, March 28 – Sloan Park, Cubs vs. Giants, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, and a 360 Video version of each film, go to VisitArizona.com and Visit Arizona’s Facebook page.