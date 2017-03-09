Agents thwart human, marijuana smuggling

TUCSON – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents seized almost 140 pounds of marijuana and arrested three U.S. citizens, two El Salvadorian nationals and one Mexican national in separate weekend smuggling attempts.

The first incident occurred March 4 at the immigration checkpoint near Three Points, Arizona, when agents referred the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser to a secondary inspection area for immigration purposes. Agents identified the driver and front passenger as U.S. citizens and the two rear passengers as nationals of El Salvador in the U.S. without documentation.

Later that evening, agents from Naco’s Brian A. Terry Station, assisting Sierra Vista Police Department officers, found 139 pounds of marijuana and 49 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle occupied by a U.S. citizen (driver) and a Mexican national (passenger).

All U.S. citizens were arrested on smuggling charges while each foreign national will be processed under Tucson Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.