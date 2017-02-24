CBP officers seize marijuana inside of firewood

TUCSON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Sasabe arrested a Tucson man Wednesday for an alleged attempt to smuggle more than 100 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $53,000.

After a CBP narcotics-detection canine alerted to a Ford truck driven by a 41-year-old man, officers found the drugs hidden within a shipment of mesquite firewood. The marijuana was discovered after officers off loaded the firewood and split it in half.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and turned the subject over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.