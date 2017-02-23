Governor’s office staffing announcements

PHOENIX — The Governor’s Office today made the following staff announcements:

Daniel Ruiz, formerly Director of Media Affairs, is being elevated to a new role within the administration: Senior Advisor to the Governor for Agency Affairs and Election Policy.

Daniel will continue to manage state agency public information officers, but will take on an more active role in advising the governor and the administration on day-to-day agency affairs and policy decisions. With his extensive experience in election issues, he will also handle all election related policy issues.

“Since joining our team, Daniel has impressed day in and day out — not just in our office, but throughout state government,” said Daniel Scarpinato, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Planning and Communications. “He will continue to work closely with agency PIOs, but his work has naturally broadened to policy and daily government affairs — not only communications — because of the respect he’s earned as a problem solver and leader in this administration.”

Prior to joining the governor’s office in 2015, Daniel was employed with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office as Director of Communications and Public Affairs. His duties included voter education, compliance with state and federal laws, media communications, constituent services, and governmental relations. Daniel also served the Citizens Clean Elections Commission in various capacities including Campaign Finance Manager, Public Information Officer, Interim Executive Director and Deputy Director.

He received an Associate’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with a concentration in Communications. He was a member of the 2015 cohort of the Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Academy.

Joining the office is Patrick Ptak, currently Communications Director for Congresswoman Martha McSally. Patrick will serve as Senior Press Secretary and Spokesman, beginning March 1. Patrick will serve as the main point of contact for media contacting the Governor’s Office.

“Patrick is a consummate professional, who has earned respect for his work and performance in Congresswoman McSally’s office and beyond,” Scarpinato said. “His understanding of policy, and his ability to communicate will help us in our efforts to be responsive and accessible to the press and the public. We are very excited to welcome him to the team.”

Originally from Illinois, Patrick has been part of McSally’s team since joining her campaign in 2014. He has served in her official and campaign office in the role of Communications Director. Prior to his work with McSally, Patrick worked in the office of Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton.

