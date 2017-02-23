Why Americans don’t trust mainstream media

After 30 years of slanted, biased and false news reporting from major players in the Main Stream Media (MSM) —Americans turn toward more reliable sources—such as citizen journalists writing for Internet news services. Social media features speakers like British speaker Pat Condell telling hungry audiences what’s really happening with the Muslim invasion of Europe.

Whistleblowers such as Julian Assange and Edward Snowden exposed deeper layers of fraud and deception continuing in Washington DC and in Europe.

One look at the talking heads at CBS, NBC, ABC, NPR and CNN shows untenable bias and false reporting on multiple levels. In the past 20 months, prominent news anchors pretty much cut off their noses to spite their faces. Their election polls showed Hillary Clinton winning the White House while major pundits predicted Trump’s collapse.

Pelley, Muir and Holt downplayed Islamic terrorism in America by reporting “lone wolf” Muslims as mentally ill or suffering from depression—when in fact, those terrorists followed the dictates of the Quran while exacting violence. Similar examples abound everyday in the USA and Europe, i.e., rapes, honor killings, female genital mutilation, gay killings and arranged marriages.

For the past 15 years, the anchors at NBC, CBS, ABC, NPR told the American people that 11,000,000 illegal aliens inhabited the United States. After extensive research as to U.S. Census Bureau data by Ann Coulter in her book, Adios Amigo, she noted 31,000,000 (million) illegal migrants living, working and violating America’s laws.

All the while, Dr. Steven Camarata, researcher for Center for Immigration Studies, www.cis.org, discovered that 500,000 illegal aliens jump America’s borders annually. His research shows the illegal population in America exceeds anything the mainstream press purports.

Additionally, while the MSM hounded General Flynn out of a job as National Security Advisor, they decline to report on 22 Islamic terrorist training camps operating in America from New York through Michigan and on to Oregon and California. Would you like to hear about these training camps concerning your family’s protection?

Host Bill O’Reilly reports explicit footages of 22 Islamic jihadist training camps in the USA in a video.

You would never hear about those terror camps from NBC, CBS, ABC, NPR or CNN. Those camps train terrorists to kill you and your family— in your own country. Of course, once they strike and kill countless Americans in Orlando, San Bernardino, Chattanooga or Ohio State, the MSM reports the aftermath of the massacres.

Notice the Boston Marathon bombings: those two Tsarnaev brothers enjoyed major support from other Muslims and the imams at their Boston Mosque, but the MSM assured that no one knew anything about the brothers’ support team.

“Opposition to Islam is no different than opposition to communism, fascism, Nazism or any other belief system that seeks to control human conduct. Every American/Canadian (indeed, every human being on Earth) has basic human rights — the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and property — and every belief system with principles that violate these rights is unjust. In short, anti-communism, anti-fascism, and anti-Islam are the logical justice, whether in America/Canada or anywhere else in the world.” ~ Paul Pauker ~

While we face upwards of 31 million illegal aliens costing taxpayers $113,000,000,000.00 (billion) annually across 15 federal agencies, the MSM refuses to report on thousands of rapes, house break-ins, homicides, drug gangs, shoplifting into the millions of dollars daily, drunk driving deaths and sex-trafficking across this nation. Do you recall MSM regularly reporting on widespread crime committed by illegal migrants? Of course not!

Have you seen investigative journalism exposing employers of illegals such as: Chipotle’s, McDonald’s, Marriott Hotels, Tyson Chicken, Hormel Foods, Holiday Inns and restaurants because somebody pays big bucks to keep the laws from being enforced? How much money keeps mouths shut?

As to the Syrian refugees, you won’t hear anything other than “puff” pieces by 60 Minutes or David Muir or Lester Holt, but average communities like Lewiston, Maine and Minneapolis, Minnesota all the way to Twin Falls, Idaho face massive financial and sociological impact in their cities via violent, illiterate and welfare-abusing immigrants.

Much like the false bias in the election polls showing Trump losing the presidential election, after only 30 days in office, Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” gleefully showed 79 percent stressed democrats and 59 percent stressed republicans as to our nation’s situation. Chuck Todd, pretending to be a journalist, demonstrates his bias at every juncture.

On “Face the Nation”, John Dickerson repeatedly reported chaos in the White House by choosing “they” and “other sources” to depict Trump as inept. Reince Priebus, chief of staff, sternly corrected Dickerson for giving unnamed sources for such false and hollow stories.

“The real disunity is between a doomed Status Quo and those willing to deal with reality. Right now those willing to deal with reality are few, but they have the distinct advantage of reality on their side, while the Status Quo has only propaganda, artifice, phony political theater and empty promises….Every attempt to lead the public toward the realization that the present is unsustainable will be crushed by a frantic assault of the fiefdoms, cartels and players who will lose power and profits when the Status Quo crumbles under its own weight.”—Charles Hugh Smith “The Shape of Things To Come”

The MSM continues its directive to undermine, delegitimize and destabilize the Trump administration. A report this past week indicated that Trump suffers from mental illness. Intriguing statement, when in fact, President Trump accomplished ten major items of his campaign promises.

President Trump’s first four weeks proved the most active in recent history:

– Executive order to stop Muslim immigration loaded with jihadists coming into America. Creating extreme vetting.

– Stopped the Trans Pacific Partnership.

– Put coal miners back to work.

– Met with three top foreign leaders.

– Started the process for building a wall to stop illegal drugs and migrants from crossing U.S. border with Mexico.

– Increased the Border Patrol by 5,000 agents to stop the $50,000,000,000.00 (billion) in drugs crossing our borders annually from Mexico and 500,000 illegal migrants.

– Negotiated with top CEOs to keep jobs in America.

– Created confidence so much so the Stock Market stands at its highest in months.

– Started rounding up and deporting criminal illegal aliens as promised.

– Moved to replace the failed Obamacare health system that would have collapsed within several years.

– Carried through on his promise to stop funding cities who maintain sanctuary status for illegal alien migrants.

– Selected Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Judge.

When you look at the big picture, Congress and the ruling elite of DC enjoyed so much easy corruption for the past 30 years, they think it’s normal to make big bucks and cheat American taxpayers out of money and jobs. They failed to enforce our immigration laws, never passed beneficial trade laws for American jobs and did little for African-Americans as to jobs, education and training.

The elites in Congress failed to stop 350,000 anchor babies being born annually at our expense for food, housing and K-12 education. They cried job creation while pumping 1,000,000 legal and 500,000 illegal immigrants into our country annually without rescinding the 1965 Immigration Reform Act. Meanwhile, they jumped our federal debt to $19.5 trillion.

All of a sudden, they must deal with a president who called them out on their “fake news”. To reporter Jim Acosta of CNN, “…very fake news.” The American people call out those in the MSM to report the facts to us or find yourselves irrelevant.

This is what the press said about President Lincoln in 1861: “Had we any respect for Mr. Lincoln, as a man, or as President-elect of the United States…the final escapade by which he reached the capital would have utterly demolished it…. He might have entered Willard’s Hotel with a headspring and a summersault, and the clown’s merry greeting to Gen. Scott. Here we are! And we should care nothing about it, personally. We do not believe the Presidency can ever be more degraded by any of his successors than it has by him, even before his inauguration.” November 21, 1861

In reality, Trump proves himself a workaholic for the American people. When they tore down Lincoln, he remained steadfast for the immense mayhem of those times. President Trump remains dedicated to the task ahead.