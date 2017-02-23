TEMPE – For each of the past 26 years, hundreds of boys and girls have gathered in Tempe for a free morning of casting, reeling in fish, and spending time with friends and family. On Saturday, Feb. 25 at Tempe Kiwanis Park, the tradition continues with another “Just for Kids” Fishing Festival.

The event typically draws more than 400 youth anglers. Anglers United, in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the city of Tempe, will conduct this free event that features “free fishing” during event hours.

Kids can register the day of the event, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will be providing the free fishing to those who register at the Game and Fish booth during the event. This includes: bait and loaner equipment (fishing rods and reels) for individuals to check out and return by noon.

To those who register, fishing licenses will not be required to fish Kiwanis Lake during event hours.

Game and Fish Sport Fishing Education Program staff and volunteer instructors will be ready to answer fishing questions and assist with equipment needs. People are welcome to bring their own equipment.

Anglers United, incorporated in 1982, has raised more than $1 million to benefit fishing habitat and recreational access, particularly for children and physically-challenged individuals.