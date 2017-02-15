ANTHEM – Angie’s List Super Service Award three years in a row. Anthem Young Professionals Leadership in Action Award in 2016. Acknowledged in Ranking Arizona’s Top 10. Countless glowing Yelp reviews. An A+ rating with BBB. Only some of the accolades and recognition earned by ProSkill Plumbing, Heating & Air.

Two brothers, Cactus Shadows High grads, Tyler and Travis Ringe, founded ProSkill Plumbing in 2009. “Customers for life” was their goal. The recipe for success was simple: offer reasonable pricing, follow through on what they say and provide stellar service.

Starting ProSkill was a natural undertaking, given their dad was a general contractor and the Ringes grew up in the building industry. As the owners/operators of this family-run business (Tyler’s wife, Abby, does the books), ProSkill is the go-to plumber of not only former classmates but their parents as well. It’s no wonder why the Ringes keep having to add trucks to their fleet (they started with one and are up to 17!). Customer referrals keep them busy, and they are even hiring plumbers and AC techs as they expand to meet demands.

In addition to the superior work and integrity at ProSkill, clients love the fact they typically don’t pay service charges. (Calls for work on Sunday and after hours are assessed one.) Because Tyler and Travis have lived in the area so long, they often recommend fellow businesses if there’s a service they cannot provide (they are customer-driven).

If you have a leak, need your AC tuned, want your RO filters changed, ProSkill can help, plus they strive to save clients cash with its Members Club. For example, pay $118/yr. per system and receive biannual AC tune-ups, heating/cooling inspection, condenser coil cleaning, condensate drain blowout/flush. Members also receive 5 percent repair discounts, no diagnostic fees, priority booking and ladder service (for those who can’t use a ladder and may, perhaps, need bulbs changed) and more. See additional Members Club options at www.ProSkillServices.com .

The Ringes want to remind their neighbors that the need for AC will be here before they know it, so call 480-757-5722 no later than March to have a $59/unit HVAC tune before summer roars in!