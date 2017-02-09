Agents Arrest two human smugglers

TUCSON – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two separate smuggling attempts yesterday resulting in the arrest of four undocumented migrants that were being smuggled in vehicles trunks.

The first incident occurred at the immigration checkpoint located near Three Points, where agents referred a Dodge Charger for secondary inspection subsequent to a canine alert. During the secondary inspection agents found two men, a Mexican national and a Guatemalan national, concealed in the trunk. The female driver from Tucson, a legal permanent resident, was arrested for human smuggling.

The second incident took place near Sonoita, where agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Cavalier traveling on State Route 82. During the course of the vehicle stop, agents discovered that two Mexican men were being smuggled in the trunk. Agents arrested the driver, a man from Denver, for human smuggling.

In both incidents, the undocumented foreign nationals are pending removal proceedings in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows the Border Patrol to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CBP welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.