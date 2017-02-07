Romantic Valentine’s Day flight and dinner

Phoenix, AZ – Enjoy a scenic, narrated flight from the Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix to Sedona and the beautiful red rocks, then a romantic dinner at the Mesa Grill at the Sedona Airport, and finally a brief flight back to Phoenix. $350.00 per person inclusive of all taxes and gratuities. Valid February 11, 14 or 17th, 2017

Westwind Air Service and the Mesa Grill, Sedona have teamed up to create a perfect romantic evening. Departing from the Deer Valley airport in north Phoenix, Westwind operates Cessna 207 (5 passenger) and Cessna 208 Grand Caravan (9 passenger) aircraft. All passengers have a window seat in every plane and the wings are up above the windows allowing excellent views and photography. MP3 narration via headsets talk about the areas you are seeing, accompanied by soothing southwest music which compliments the magnificent Arizona scenery. Soar over the Tonto National Forest, wind up the Verde Valley and finally a beautiful overflight of the Red Rocks of Sedona before landing at the unique Sedona Airport, perched on top of a mesa.

The Mesa Grill is providing an amazing three course dinner including a bottle of wine, a choice of Starters, Entrees and Dessert for Two. An example would be to start with a Cup of Normandy Brie with Black Truffel Soup, followed by an 8 oz Cold Water Lobster Tail or Carne Asada Marinated Petite Filet and finishing with a Mexican Chocolate Crème Brulee for two. Multiple choices allow something for everyone!

After your romantic and delicious dinner enjoy a brief 30 minute flight back to Phoenix to round out your Valentine’s Day.

About Westwind Air Service: Westwind Air Service is an Arizona family owned and operated air service company providing scenic air and combination air and ground tours around the state for over 30 years. From day tours to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Monument Valley and other southwest locations, to weekend getaways to Puerto Penasco, Mexico, to charter flights and custom tours throughout the southwest. If it begins and ends with an airplane, Westwind can create whatever you need for your perfect experience.

About Mesa Grill: Mesa Grill Sedona is a Southwest Style Grill offering many traditional favorites such as all-American and Southwestern breakfasts and lunches with delectable omelets, egg dishes, burgers, sandwiches, steaks and seafood and more.

Contact:

Gayle Lurenz, Director of Marketing

480-991-5557 or glurenz@westwindairservice.com