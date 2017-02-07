60 Minutes: Syrian Muslim refugees living off American taxpayers

Last Sunday, January 29, 2017, “60 Minutes” featured Bill Whittaker reporting on a Syrian Muslim family landing in America to start a new life. The family, part of a 12,000-member family of refugees imported into America in 2016, enjoys unending welfare afforded by American taxpayers.

We’re talking millions upon millions of dollars spent to fly them over here, feeding them, housing them, educating them, giving them transportation, giving them medical care, paying for their utilities and more—with no end in sight as to welfare paid for by your tax dollars.

While their “puff” piece attempted to show our compassion, it failed to report on the enormous cost to American taxpayers in the decades to come: their birth rates, their chain-migrated relatives and their living on American welfare to the tune of billions.

All of that without reporting that American citizens taking a back seat to immigrants’ needs.

In fact, “60 Minutes” didn’t report on the horrific costs of saving those refugee families when our American families suffer much greater. Take these realities into consideration:

America features 1.5 million homeless citizens languishing in this country 24/7. They inhabit cardboard huts in the alleys of every major city in America. They stand on street corners begging for money and food. They face alcohol and drug addiction. They face psychological displacement. In my city of Denver, 10,000 homeless sleep on steam grates nightly to stay warm or cuddle under the loading docks. It’s sickening to see them on nights when the temperatures drop to -10 degrees F.

www.FeedingAmerica.org states:

– 13.1 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2016.

– Twenty percent or more of the child population in 30 states and D.C. lived in food-insecure households in 2016, according to the most recent data available. Mississippi (27%) and New Mexico (27%) had the highest rates of children in households without consistent access to food.

– In 2016, the top five states with the highest rate of food-insecure children under 18 were Mississippi, New Mexico, Arizona, Alabama, and Arkansas.

A whopping 48 million Americans subsist on food stamps and other welfare because they cannot obtain jobs. Every refugee that arrives displaces an American from a job. Every refugee that arrives costs Americans hard money out of their pockets with no return, whatsoever.

A mind numbing 60,000 to 100,000 military veterans lack jobs, lack homes and lack medical care in the United States. What about the needs of our country, our vets and our citizens?

One out of four African-Americans lacks a job at a living wage. Along with that, three out of four African-American children arrive out of wedlock and live with single mothers on welfare and entrenched in poverty. Why not “save” our citizens rather than refugees?

How about the fact that our country stands eyeball deep in $20 trillion of debt? How do you get your arms around the fact that Congress tries to save the refugees when it can’t save itself? We pay over $40 million monthly in interest of the national debt because Congress can’t and won’t act responsibly.

Do you realize that 13 million American children live below the poverty level with no hope of escaping the inner city projects? Is it too unreasonable to apply those moneys being spent for refugees to go for our own children?

Understand this fact: the citizens of the third world birth 80 million more babies into the world annually, net gain, without end. They refuse to be responsible for their birth rates, but they don’t mind migrating to first world countries to save themselves. Where do we flee once we’re overwhelmed with population?

Today, Chicago stands as a killing zone for African-Americans with murders every day of the year and into the hundreds annually. Maybe we should take care of our citizens with jobs, housing, education and hope.

Why must we save the rest of the world while our own citizens suffer as much or greater than refugees?

While our cities face horrific infrastructure breakdown and our nation faces sociological breakdown and cultural displacement from endless immigration, at what point do we apply the brakes on immigration?

Now? Or 100 million more refugee immigrants by 2050? Reality check: the United Nations discovered that 100 million people of the world would love to immigrate to America tomorrow if they enjoyed a visa and plane ticket. Can we save the world?

Not a chance! Why are we taking in all those immigrants when we can’t take care of our own citizens’ needs? Give me one reason that could stand the test of common sense for accepting and paying millions and billions for refugees. Our taxpayer dollars already pay out $113 billion annually for immigrants. (Source: www.TheSocialContract.com) When does that stop when you see our $20 trillion debt price tag?

At some point soon, we must stop all immigration. We can’t afford it and we’re deeply in debt. It’s fracturing and fragmenting our country into ethnic group chaos, cultural suicide and environmental degradation. We can’t keep doing this to ourselves.

Write 60 Minutes and invite them to do a segment on American citizens being destroyed by endless refugee immigration both legal and illegal as they swarm into our country: start with 9/11, Boston Marathon, Orlando, White Cloud, Garland, Ohio State, San Bernardino, Ft. Lauderdale, Dearborn, Miami, honor killings and more yet to come.

Email them: 60M@cbsnews.com

Frosty Wooldridge is a Population-Immigration-Environmental specialist: speaker at colleges, civic clubs, high schools and conferences. Facebook: Frosty Wooldridge. Facebook Adventure Page: How to Live a Life of Adventure: The Art of Exploring the World. Www.HowToLiveALifeOfAdventure.com. www.frostywooldridge.