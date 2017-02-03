Dear Editor:

A 15th Letter to America

We presently have an almost uninformed, or misinformed America. This includes our government leaders, news people, educators, and the rest of us.

Those who knew about the Muslim 30-year plan to conquer America, through immigration into our country, failed to put that information out to the public, or the media didn’t touch it.

That plan, such as, “Expanding the Muslim presence by birth rate, immigration, and refusal to assimilate,” is being carried out, as well as other parts of the plan. Not only by Muslims, but by many well-meaning Americans, who haven’t got a clue, they are being used, by them in their quest for “world domination.”

Being naïve and uninformed is no excuse. All countries are more than justified to ban Muslims from their country because all are endangered. America is no exception, but may be the prime target.

America should declare The Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist Group, not because we want to, but because that’s what they are.

All news organizations, which are failing to inform America, should first read, “The Muslim Brotherhood’s Strategic Plan.” The plan has been called,” To Conquer America Through ‘Civilization Jihad.’

One can easily see that Islam is not the word from the “ Living God our Creator.” It goes against His Commandments. God’s plan of salvation/heaven is by the blood of his precious Son, Jesus. Theirs is by spilling innocent blood of other humans. Murderers go to Hell in God’s plan.

Manuel Ybarra, Jr.

Coalgate, Ok