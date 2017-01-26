The perfect storm descending upon America: sociological impact

Part 1: Immigration onslaught.

Part 2: Sociological impact of jamming cultures together.

Part 3: Environmental impact.

Part 4: What is your role in changing America’s future?

Author Samuel P. Huntington, Clash of Civilizations, said, “It is my hypothesis that the fundamental source of conflict in this new world will not be primarily ideological or primarily economic. The great divisions among humankind and the dominating source of conflict will be cultural. Nation-states will remain the most powerful actors in world affairs, but the principal conflicts of global politics will occur between nations and groups of different civilizations. [Inside those nation states] The clash of civilizations will dominate global politics. The fault lines between civilizations will be the battle lines of the future.”

As an American living in a high speed, highly technological society—how would you respond when all of a sudden someone flies you out of your home and transports you to an African village in Sudan or Somalia? What if a plane lifted you out of Chicago, Illinois and transported you to Calcutta, India?

What would you do when you arrived? First of all, no housing, no toilets, no safe food and no clean water! No jobs, no familiarity with a radically different culture and no ability to speak the language. No matter how smart, old or skilled, you would stand in shock of being injected into a third world society. You would huddle with your own until rescued. But if not rescued, you would live in oblivion.

Fast forward: what if you were a Somalian, Sudanese, Ethiopian or Congolese citizen transported by the U.S. Government to save you from starvation and war—that has become a part of your culture through tribal heritage? You arrive in America with no skills, no job, no language ability and a culture diametrically opposed to your own. You carry a 68 IQ. (Source: IQ and the Wealth of Nations, www.iq-resarch.info) Your “saviors” force you to live in a country with the average IQ at 100 and millions over 120.

Once in America, because you lack any qualifications for work, you enjoy free food, free housing, free medical, free education, free car, free gasoline, free clothing—all paid for by working Americans who didn’t ask for your burden.

From there, your kids fail in school because education standards run beyond their intellectual horsepower. You combat new ideas of women’s rights, free choice of religion, free speech and try to cope with living in an ultra-high-speed society. Because you lack skills, educational abilities and a comprehension of American culture—you live in enclaves with your fellow immigrants and become permanent wards of the state. Today, legal immigrants cost American taxpayers $113 billion annually with no end in sight. (Source: www.TheSocialContract.com)

Also, this fact must be realized: today, American industry increases robotics for redundant jobs at an astounding rate of speed. Inventions make fast food completely without human hands. Automobile assembly lines via robots complete 90 percent of car manufacturing. Crops see machines plant and pick everything going to market.

Let’s look ahead to 30 years from now if the U.S. Government continues the 1965 Immigration Reform Act that imports 110,000 unskilled refugees every 30 days to total 1.5 to 1.7 million legal and illegal refugees annually.

In the next 30 years, that equates to our country adding 100 million legal immigrants from 190 different countries with 190 different world views. That means we import 100 million people with 190 different cultures, 190 different religions and 190 different languages.

Do think we stand a chance of surviving this human juggernaut?

We cram them into America in three short decades—so fast that they cannot and will not assimilate. They form tribal enclaves like Minneapolis, Minnesota where 120,000 Somali immigrants created “Somaliland” where Americans avoid visiting. The majority of immigrants exist on permanent welfare. Additionally, Dearbornistan, Michigan with 350,000 Middle Eastern immigrants where Arabic dominates and schools teach out of the Quran and do not subscribe to anything American. They practice honor killings, female genital mutilation, women as property, four wives, arranged marriages and killing of gay people. Additionally, the majority live on welfare.

Welcome to Dearborn, Michigan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?+feature=youtu.be&v=w5oLoW9jZJc&app=desktop

Yet, the United Nations, Lutheran Churches, Catholic Churches and others force those refugees into every town that features a welfare office—knowing full well those refugees cannot and will not become functioning parts of the American workforce. Additionally, they will never integrate into American society. And worse, those organizations understand that such places like Africa, India and Indochina continue adding 80 million new babies, net gain, annually—so the line of refugees never ends.

View this video to see uselessness of endless immigration. It solves nothing, but in fact exacerbates population growth:

In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, “Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls,” Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPjzfGChGlE&feature=player_embedded

As you can see from the video, no amount of immigration will solve the starvation, misery, suffering or hopelessness of people around the world. Why? Because developing countries keep adding 80 million, net gain, annually.

But on a sociological level, America, Europe, Canada and Australia find their countries becoming “Everybody Else’s Countries.” Whether it’s the impact of cultural conflict, religious conflict or linguistic chaos—first world countries will not survive the “Clash of Civilizations” described so clearly in Huntington’s book.

As stated, all cultures and ethnic groups compete for dominance. With 100,000,000 added immigrants from 190 different countries by 2050, the USA finds those millions pulling for their own culture, ethos, language and religions. America today, already fractures and fragments in the big cities with Black Panthers and Black Lives Matter calling for a separate Black Country. With the advent of more terrorist Muslims, you will see them demanding Islamic caliphates in the USA much like Europe.

Our country faces ultimately pulling apart at the seams. It will not be able to hold in the center as “Americans.” Again, those 100 million immigrants will be pulling in their direction because this will no longer be America. It will be a massive polyglot of religious, linguistic and cultural conflict.

Any culture that will not defend itself against displacement through mass immigration faces extinction. That includes both time-tested and successful cultures. Embracing diversity results in cultural suicide. America’s multicultural path guarantees its destruction via cultural clashes and conflict with Islam, Mexican and African cultures that diametrically oppose American culture. The more diverse a country, the more destructive and broken-down its future. The more people, the more it destroys its quality of life and standard of living. The more it adds immigrants, the more destruction to its environment. The more it imports refugees, the faster America, Canada, Europe and Australia lose their own ability to function and worse, their identities. Exponential growth of any civilization leads to ultimate collapse. You see it in Africa, India and China today. You will see it in Europe, Canada, Australia and America in the coming years, “IF” Western countries don’t stop all forms of immigration.

If you don’t want a Paris, France, San Bernardino, Orlando or Fort Lauderdale event in your community, it’s time to call for a total “Immigration Shutdown Now.”

Call your senators and House rep: 1 202 224 3121 or 1 888 995 2086. Demand a stop to all immigration and stop to any Syrian immigration.

Muslims cannot in any way become Americans. The Koran forbids it. Their entire context of religious-political Sharia Law demands subjugation to their religion with no allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. The Koran forbids women’s rights, marital choice, free speech, gay rights and religious rights. Our way of life remains completely out of bounds to Islam. This 4-minute video explains our plight:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/6PzT8vEvYPg

We must force Congress into an “Immigration Shutdown Now!”

