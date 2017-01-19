Carefree welcomes back world renowned sand sculpting artist Ray Villafane

CAREFREE – The Town of Carefree welcomes world renowned artist and sculptor, Ray Villafane, back for a second year, to create sand art like no other “live” within the Carefree Desert Gardens starting March 4, 2017. Admission is free in the Desert Gardens and open to the public every day of the week. The exhibit will be on display through August.

Ray’s first life-size signature sculptor in the Carefree Desert Gardens was completed in May of 2016 titled, “elephant playing chess with a field mouse,” consisting of 24 tons of sand sourced from the Salt River in Arizona. The exhibit garnered world attention by the media who had never seen sand sculpting taken to that level. The silt’s fine texture, married with a tamping process and the right amount of water allows for Ray to achieve greater detail with his sculpting. When finished he sprays a solution of water and glue on the entire sculpture to protect it from the elements allowing it to last upwards of six months.

Ray’s been on the global scene for 10 years carving sand and says, “I love Carefree and glad to be back again for a second year within the beautiful Desert Gardens, it’s a playground and inspiration and appreciate the town allowing me to be a part of it.”

About Ray Villafane:

Based in Arizona, Ray Villafane is an internationally acclaimed American sculptor who has traveled throughout the globe fashioning exceptional figures and scenes out of pumpkins, sand and snow. Villafane has been called, “The Michelangelo of pumpkin carving,” by Martha Stewart, carved for the President at the White House, and has appeared on numerous national TV programs as well as holding two World Guinness Book of Records for carving the largest pumpkins in the world. He’s also known for his Food Network’s Pumpkin Challenges, which he won in 2008, 2009, and 2010. For more photos of Ray Villafane’s work visit VillafaneStudios.com.