Tax cuts increase take-home income, grow economy and create jobs

FAIRFAX, VA—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump’s outline for cutting the taxes of the American people:

“President Trump’s outline for cutting taxes for individuals makes sense and will lead to most Americans enjoying more take home pay than they do today. Lowering the number of tax brackets and the associated top and lowest rates, along with increasing the standard deductions, keeping the home mortgage and philanthropy deductions while changing the maximum deductibility of state and local income taxes makes sense.

“While residents of high income tax states like California will not like this last change, it is absurd for the rest of the nation to be subsidizing California’s bloated state government through a carte blanche deduction. If the residents of high tax states choose to keep their tax and spend legislatures, the rest of America should not be forced to subsidize it.

“The Trump outline sets up a good starting point for the larger tax cut discussion that our nation needs to have. It is time to restructure everything to ensure that our tax code reflects the best interests of our economy as we attempt to recover from the worst ten year period of GDP growth in our nation’s history, including the Great Depression.”