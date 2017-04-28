Office of National Drug Control Policy highlights Arizona’s Angel Initiative

PHOENIX – Acting Director Richard Baum of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and Director Debbie Moak of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family hosted a press conference highlighting the Arizona Angel Initiative. The meeting with the press came after a series of National Drug Control Strategy consultation meetings with Arizona prevention, treatment, recovery, and law enforcement leaders.

“It has been my pleasure to welcome Acting Director Baum to Arizona to discuss Arizona Drug Control Policy,” stated Governor Ducey. “My administration looks forward to continued dialogue and partnership with the Office of National Drug Control Policy.”

The Arizona Angel Initiative allows individuals residing in Maryvale to enter the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct, surrender their drugs and request substance abuse treatment. The Phoenix Police Department will conduct a background check to ensure the individual is not wanted for any crimes. After the initial background check, the individual will be connected with low to no-cost substance abuse treatment.

“We know that everyone has a role to play in ending the overdose epidemic, and the Angel Initiative is a great example of local law enforcement officers working with public health to respond to this epidemic,” said Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Richard Baum. “This is exactly the kind of local leadership we need to end this crisis.”

The Arizona Angel Initiative has been modeled after the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI) to offer treatment over incarceration for individuals suffering from substance use disorder. Maryvale residents suffering from substance use disorder are encouraged to participate in the program. To learn more about the initiative, visit SubstanceAbuse.AZ.gov.

“The Arizona Angel Initiative is the first program of its kind here in Arizona,” stated Debbie Moak, Director of the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family. “It provides additional tools to our law enforcement officers to protect our communities while connecting people suffering with substance use disorder with care.”