Kids Fest happening this weekend at Bowlmor AMF centers

Kids Fest was created by Bowlmor AMF as an event for families to come together at Bowlmor’s 300 locations across the country, to enjoy a day of free bowling and fun, just in time for spring. This Saturday, April 29th, Bowlmor will kickoff at the following centers in your area:

* AMF Deer Valley Lanes, Phoenix 1-5PM

* Brunswick Zone Desert Sky Lanes, Phoenix 1-5PM

* AMF Christown Lanes, Phoenix 10AM-2PM

* AMF Desert Hills Lanes, Phoenix 10AM-2PM

* Brunswick Zone XL Gilbert, Gilbert 10AM-2PM

* Brunswick Zone Glendale Lanes, Glendale 10AM-2PM

* Brunswick Zone Tri-City Bowl, Avondale 10AM-2PM

* Brunswick Zone Via Linda Lanes, Scottsdale 10AM-2PM

* Brunswick Zone Camino Seco Bowl, Tucson 10AM-2PM

During Kids Fest Even t, kids of the age 15 and younger will receive one free hour of bowling and shoe rental, along with an official Kids Fest sticker. Adults will receive one hour of bowling for just $5, and food and drinks will be discounted as well.