Mark Green should be confirmed as Secretary of the Army

President Donald Trump has nominated Mark Green, a Tennessee state senator, West Point graduate and former flight surgeon, for Secretary of the Army.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, Green “is facing strong opposition from civil rights groups, which cite his anti-LGBT legislative record, and Muslim-American groups, which are alarmed by comments they say are Islamophobic.”

Green’s confirmation is a litmus test for President Trump and the Republican Congress, a choice between military readiness or enforced political correctness.

The mission of the military is to close with and destroy the enemy, that is, organized killing.

Contrary to the delusional rants of social justice pajama boys, military effectiveness, since the dawn of armies, has been dependent on conformity, not diversity.

It is why members of the military wear uniforms and live under a different legal system than civilians.

Accommodating individual proclivities is only a consideration when it enhances military readiness and soothing the sensitivities of social justice warriors is not one of them.

In recent years, however, the Pentagon careerists have chosen politics and promotions over preparedness.

For example, if the Joint Chiefs of Staff really believed that women are as effective as men in combat, they would have been willing to deploy an all-female unit against the Taliban, ISIS and al-Qaeda. Instead, the brass hats decided to integrate women into mostly male combat units, in practice, making it more dangerous for everyone.

If our political and military leadership genuinely thinks that “diversity is our greatest strength,” then why not organize a Muslim-LGBT-white supremacist brigade?

The fact remains that, although composed of members of society, the military cannot execute its mission effectively by admitting everyone, incorporating all the fashionable trends or even adhering many of the standards of the society it is pledged to defend.

America continues to be under threat, not only from foreign armed forces, but from organized totalitarian political movements that attempt to destabilize and demoralize American society from within.

Few Americans realize that political correctness, a policy implicitly promoted by Democrats and established as the de facto Stalinist legal system on American universities, was designed by communists in the 1930s to undermine western civilization and democracy while disguising the nature of the threat as a pursuit of civil liberties.

The political correctness imposed on the military by the Obama Administration is Cultural Marxism. Just as in classical economic Marxism, certain groups, i.e. workers and peasants, are a priori good, and other groups, i.e., the bourgeoisie and capital owners, are evil. Feminist women, racial and ethnic minorities and those who define themselves according to sexual orientation are deemed good and “victims” of societal injustice. Similarly, white males and “privilege” and, by extension, Western civilization, are automatically and irredeemably malevolent.

In a 1985 interview, former Soviet KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov described the techniques of ideological subversion that were used to undermine American values, traditions and institutions to the extent that the people will be unable or unwilling to resist takeover by the totalitarian ideology of communism; methods adopted and now also being employed against the United States by the supporters of radical Islam.

There is, in fact, a deliberate, coordinated and ongoing effort to subvert the United States as a capitalist, Judeo-Christian based republic and replace it with political ideologies and cultures incompatible with our constitutional liberties.

Those opposing Mark Green are not interested in facts, military readiness or civil liberties. Their aim is to weaken the ability to defend ourselves.

The U.S. military has real battles to fight and they do not occur on the fields of fictional social injustice.

Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. is a retired colonel with 29 years of service in the US Army Reserve and a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq. Colonel Sellin is the author of “Restoring the Republic: Arguments for a Second American Revolution “. He receives email at lawrence.sellin@gmail.com.