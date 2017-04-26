Long honored in division of science, math, and computer science

FAYETTE, MO – Central Methodist University student Jennifer Long, from Cave Creek, was recently recognized for an extraordinary academic achievement in the CMU Division of Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science.

In April, 19 students and one faculty member were recognized during the division’s Honor Awards, held in the Inman Student and Community Center on CMU’s Fayette campus.

Excellence was noted in the fields of biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, and physics. Four division awards also were presented.

Long was one of 19 students recognized, and was presented with the Jeff Wilcox “Raising the Bar” Award.

Long is a December 2016 graduate of CMU.

