Leftover hunt permit-tags remain for 2017 elk hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2017 elk hunts.

There are 791 leftover hunt permit-tags — 731 for the minimal occurrence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B. All remaining hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis as follows:

– By mail: Paper applications will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 24, and must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Applications postmarked prior to April 24 will not be accepted. Note: There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

– In person: If any leftover hunt permit-tags remain, they will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, May 1 at any of the seven department offices statewide.

For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, visit https://s3.amazonaws.com/azgfd-portal-wordpress/azgfd.wp/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/05113606/leftovers-antElk.pdf.

Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process.

A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify. For more information, visit https://dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information, e-mail sarah.b.golabiewski.mil@mail.mil, or call 928-773-3225.

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, view the “2017 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call (602) 942-3000.