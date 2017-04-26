Find the ranger at Spur Cross Ranch

This open-house style program features the park ranger hiking along the Metate Trail and stopping to talk with park visitors. Your job is to find him. The ranger will have photos of desert animals as well as some old photos of the Spur Cross Guest Ranch from back in its heyday. The ranger will also be available to answer any questions you may have about the park, discuss park history, and help identify plants and animals.

Sunday, April 30, 2017

09:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area

44000 N. Spur Cross Road

Cave Creek