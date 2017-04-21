Host families needed for exchange students

Host families are needed for an enthusiastic and motivated group of French high school students. This is the 23rd year that a group of French high school students will be in the Valley in July for a three week stay. This exchange to Arizona is sponsored by ATL, a student exchange program based out of Paris and Lyon in France.

Volunteer host families are needed to provide a true Arizona experience. The French students are actively hoping to improve their English, learn about our state, discover the American culture, and share in an American family experience.

Contact Randy and Frym Hare; Arizona ATL Coordinators for more details. (623) 561-2656 Home; (623) 826-4330 Cell; or visit the website at: www.arizonastudentexchange.com.