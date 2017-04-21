ALG launches BuildWallNow.org video

FAIRFAX, VA — Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today in the following statement announced the video and action page BuildWallNow.org to urge Congress to adopt President Donald Trump’s proposed border supplemental in the April 28 continuing resolution:

“In January, House Speaker Paul Ryan indicated that if Mick Mulvaney was confirmed at OMB and the Trump White House formally put in the supplemental funding request for the border wall, that it would be done in the first quarter, presumably as a part of the April 28 continuing resolution. Well, Mulvaney was confirmed on Feb. 16 and the supplemental request was formally put to Ryan on March 16 by President Trump. Trump kept up his part of the bargain. But by March 30, Ryan had changed his tune, telling CBS News ‘the big chunk of money for the wall really is… next fiscal year’s appropriations…’

“If Congressional Republicans fail to deliver the wall via a funding vehicle this year, it will portend badly for the 2018 midterms and endanger members’ reelection hopes. Voters need to see that Republicans are keeping their promises. Members’ fates are tied to the wall. Congress must vote to build the wall.”