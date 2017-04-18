Holland Community Center April classes and programs

Friday, April 21

3:00 – 5:00 PM

T.G.I.F. Tasters Club presents: Living Raw

Are you looking to get healthier, but don’t know where to start? Haley, from Living Raw By Grace, will be demonstrating how to make ORANGE UNCHICKEN, without using the stove/oven, gluten, or animal products! You will learn more about why she uses only fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, oils, and spices. You’ll also have the pleasure of enjoying an APPLE PIE and a PINKY SMOOTHIE during the class! Come enjoy the introductory class for a new type of Healthy Living and learn how to take baby steps toward a better life! $20.00 admission fee.

Saturday, April 22

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Family History Writing Workshop #3: Writing Captivating Vignettes

When we write our family histories, we typically recount important events in the lives of our past and present family members. We consult our family artifacts, listen to grandmother’s stories, and perform the genealogical research, but somehow, the family histories we write read like reports and impersonal biographies. There is an antidote: writing short vignettes — short stories with a point and a beginning, middle, and end — about real life people and events in a specific time and place. In this session active writing workshop, your presenter will provide exercises and strategies to help you write an interesting family history vignette that will entertain and educate its future readers. $25 workshop fee. Register now!

Instructor Cynthia Kiefer is a 20+ year teaching veteran with expertise in teaching writing, literature, and research to students of all ages.

May classes and programs

Monday’s, May 1, 8, 14 and 22

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

NEW! Beginning Mahjongg

Want to learn how to play Mahjongg? Whether you have never played or simply want a refresher, this 4-week class is for you! Mahjongg cards must be purchased on own before first session. They are available at a number of places including the National Mahjongg League, www.nationalmahjonggleague.org. Instructor Cindi Ginn has taught Mahjongg at several local country clubs, and currently plays with a regular group from Terravita. $90 for 4-week instruction. Minimum of 4 people required, maximum of 8. (We will also offer a second session for beginning mahjong June 5, 15, 19, and 26 from 1-4pm)

Tuesday, May 2 * 11am – 12pm

Tuesday, May 16 * 3-4pm

NEW! Exploring the World of Buttons!

Karen Mathews, member of the Arizona and National Button Societies, will present the ins and outs of collecting buttons. She started button collecting when she inherited her mother’s collection that was started years ago. Karen, will show examples of the various interesting and unique buttons and why hunting to start or fill out your collection of buttons can be a fun and social activity that does not cost a lot. Her presentation will include: 1. Short history of the evolution of buttons 2. Types and classification of buttons 3. How to determine their value and where to find them 4. The various groups where you can join to share this hobby 5. Building a valuable collection 6. Answering any questions you have on how to get started collecting. $8.

Tuesdays, May 5, 12, 19 & 26

1:00 – 4:00 PM

NEW! Experimental Watermedia Art Class

An introduction to various techniques for creating exciting paintings by exploring numerous products. Sue Hunter, a multi-medium artist, will walk you through four-weeks of instruction. Week one, design with Masking Fluid Pens on watercolor paper and yupo. Week two, use watercolor or acrylics or both, on the tar gel paper you prepared in week one and then apply black gesso to the background. Week three, create stencil stamps using hot air blowers and material. And week four, use the stencils and molding paste to create texture. Each week will include a demonstration of the products and you will learn new techniques of producing creative paintings. $225 for 4-week instruction. Students must purchase art supplies (list provided upon registration).

Tuesdays, May 22 & 26

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

NEW! Alcohol Ink Prints Art Class

Alcohol inks are an easy and interesting way to create works of art. In this class, you will be shown how to freeform using easy techniques for applying highly pigmented inks to special paper. As the inks flow and mingle, they create remarkable effects that can be controlled with brushes to create abstract prints or realistic paintings. This class is two 3-hour sessions instructed by Sue Hunter. Sue is a multi-medium artist. Her paintings are full of color and emotion in an impressionist style. $125 for 2-week instruction. Supplies are included in your registration fee.

FRIDAY’s, May 5, 12, 19, 26

1:00 – 4:00 PM

FRIDAY’s, May 12 & 26

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Friday, May 12

2:00 – 4:00 PM

International Film Series at the Holland Community Center presents: “The Orphanage” (Spain, R: 100 min)

Laura, a former orphan, and her husband Carlos move into the old orphanage that she grew up in with Simon, their adopted son. Simon soon claims to have several invisible friends which they think is a normal part of growing up, but his later disappearance leads Laura and Carlos to wonder if a crime was committed or were these invisible friends not so friendly after all. Register here or walk-ins welcome. Free Admission.

Saturday, May 13

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Family History Writing Workshop: Write Your Family Members or Ancestors to Life

Do you have genealogical biographical information, pictures, letters, and old newspaper clippings and other assorted memorabilia featuring an interesting ancestor or family member? Do you want to pull these treasures together into one interesting biographical essay or narrative, but aren’t sure how to begin? In this active workshop session, come with a person in mind to write about and learn strategies to help you write an engaging biographical piece. You bring your notebooks, tablets, or laptops to the session, and your workshop leader will bring the exercises and strategies. $38 workshop fee.

(This is a repeat Workshop #1 back by popular demand, and extended by one hour).

“The subject was just what I need for where I am in my genealogy – starting to write about my ancestors, rather than just having them on a chart with some statistics.” Quote from a Workshop #1 attendee.

Saturday, May 13

2:00 – 4:00 PM

NEW! Essential Oils & Cooking

Learn about the edible possibilities of healthy essential oils. Taste cookies, truffles, nuts, and more. You will learn how to incorporate oils into your daily cooking. Heather Cambanes is an Essential Oils distributer, educator, and entrepreneur with her own catering business. $25 fee.

Saturday, May 20

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

NEW! Canvas & Coffee

Join Sunny Hall, owner of Paint and Gogh, for a morning of canvas and coffee. Start your morning with a relaxing and creative painting experience that is a step-by-step guided acrylic painting class. You will take home your 16″ x 20″ acrylic painting at the end of the class. All supplies are furnished, including easels, paint, canvas, aprons and brushes. No experience necessary! Sunny is a retired art teacher from Deer Vally Unified School District. Her passion for teaching resulted in starting Paint and Gogh, almost four years ago. Minimum of 5 participants required. $40 per student. Register here. (Also offered on June 17 and July 15).

Join us for BINGO every Thursday at 1:30 PM sharp.

Cards starting at $13 go on sale at 1:00 pm.

$375 in cash prizes weekly.

All events and classes held at FCF – Holland Community Center located at

34250 N. 60th St. Building B, Scottsdale, AZ 85266.

All theater performances are held at Cactus Shadows Fine Art Center located at 33606 N. 60th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85266

(unless otherwise noted)