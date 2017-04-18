Canine’s alert stops meth, heroin, THC at I-8 checkpoint

YUMA – Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint east of Yuma arrested a male U.S. citizen after finding more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of heroin and over two pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) extract in a Dodge pickup Wednesday.

After a Border Patrol canine alerted to the truck, agents found the drugs in a spare tire and under the seats. The drugs’ combined value is estimated to be in excess of $327,000.

Agents seized the drugs and vehicle for processing in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.