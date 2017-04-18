PHOENIX – Arizona Republican Party Communications Director Torunn Sinclair today released the following statement calling on State Representative Jesus Rubalcava to resign.

Representative Jesus Rubalcava’s words aimed at Senator Debbie Lesko are absolutely reprehensible,” said Torunn Sinclair, Arizona Republican Party Communications Director. “They reflect his character and severe lack of judgement. His apology got one thing right — his actions are unacceptable. Arizonans should not tolerate this type of behavior so unbecoming of an elected official. Commenting on a Facebook post saying you want to punch a female colleague in the throat is despicable. In fact, in most jobs, that would get you fired. Representative Rubalcava should take greater responsibility for his actions. He should resign.”