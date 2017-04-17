Scottsdale seeks input on refuse collection and recycling

Residents and business stakeholders are invited to provide input that will help shape the future of Scottsdale’s refuse and recycling programs.

The Community Solid Waste and Recycling Strategic Plan will be the latest in a history of projects that reflect Scottsdale’s values of protecting the environment and sustaining natural resources.

First up is a questionnaire that will assist in determining the community’s vision, goals and priorities for recycling and solid waste programs.

Participants can access the survey at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “TrashTalk.”

Sustainability efforts like the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt and Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve have not only protected open space and the environment; they’ve enhanced citizens’ quality of life.

The Community Solid Waste and Recycling Strategic Plan has the potential to apply that passion for environmental sustainability to something we all deal with on a daily basis – trash.

Each day, thousands of pounds of trash and recyclable materials are collected in Scottsdale. The goal of the strategic plan is to manage those materials in a safe and responsible way, one that places an emphasis on reuse and innovation.

The plan will provide a comprehensive approach for the collection, disposal, and reuse of solid waste materials generated within the city, while adhering to the environmental and sustainability ethic that is so important to community members.

It will consider community health, image and the financial impacts of increased recycling to reduce waste and preserve our limited landfill space.

A draft strategic plan was presented to numerous city boards and commissions starting last October. Community and stakeholder groups, plus industry partners have also provided feedback during this time.

The draft strategic plan, with input from the community, will continue to be revised this spring. The City Council is scheduled to review and provide direction on the implementation of the plan this summer.

You can learn more at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “strategic plan.”