Desert Foothills Library May schedule of events

Information for all events: Contact Destiney Voita or David Court, Desert Foothills Library, 480-488-2286, dvoita@dfla.org or dcourt@dfla.org, www.desertfoothillslibrary.org

Where: All events below take place at Desert Foothills Library, 38443 North Schoolhouse Road, Cave Creek, 85331

Cost: All events are free, except where noted.

Library closed May 29th (Memorial Day)

Library feature event:

Wednesday, May 10, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Arizona Authors Showcase

Join four local authors as they briefly tell their stories and discuss their books, which will be available for sale and signing. Books range from $10 to $35. Please bring cash or checks. We will have cake and tea to celebrate our authors. Register: 480-488-2286

“39 Bayshore,” by Donna J. Grisanti. Mystery, mayhem and suspense illustrate a unique, complicated quest for Carolyn Reynolds. Well received, well developed, fun fiction.

“T. H. Elkman,” by Eric Heisner. The journey of a Westerner, a boisterous Gambler and a young Cowboy as they escort horses from Colorado to the wilds of Montana while being plagued by Rustlers, Indians and Nature.

“Total Health Turnaround,” by Dr. Tricia Pingel. Discover the master key to health: adrenal glands! Reverse diabetes; fight heart disease; beat fatigue. A comprehensive, cutting-edge, all natural plan.

“Three Husbands and a Thousand Boyfriends,” by Patricia L Brooks. Poignant and moving. A dangerous journey through love addiction, domestic violence, and PTSD. Offers hope and inspiration

Library feature event:

Saturday, May 20, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

New technologies that treat chronic pain

If you are one of nearly 50 million American adults dealing with chronic or severe pain resulting from injury, the wear and tear of aging, or other causes, you’re invited to learn more about cutting-edge, minimally-invasive treatment options. Learn about the keys to an accurate diagnose and the importance of steering clear from symptom-only treatments. Fellowship-trained, board certified pain medicine specialist Neil Thakkar, DO, practices locally at AZ Pain Doctors. An informal question and answer period will follow the presentation; refreshments will be served. Register: 480-488-2286.

Library feature event:

Thursday, May 18, 2 – 3 p.m.

Diabetes:

The right foods to balance your blood sugar and how to easily prepare them

Take the guesswork out of balancing your blood sugar. Tips, recipes, and instructions on how to buy and easily prepare the right foods you can enjoy while managing your diabetes. Dr. Leisa-Marie Grgula, Chiropractic Physician and Acupuncturist, will help you have more energy and feel better when you learn what to eat, when to eat, and how to make it all taste great! Register: 480-488-2286

May 12, 13, & 14th (2nd weekend each month)

Chapter2Books Special Sale!

Biggest used bookstore in the North Valley! More than 15,000 books, as well as DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, starting at just 50 cents! Located inside Desert Foothills Library at 38443 N. Schoolhouse Rd., open 7 days a week, or check us out on Amazon. Donations are welcome, and help support the library! www.Chapter2BooksAZ.com. 480-488-2777.

Thursday, May 11, 4 – 5 p.m.

Lifelong vitality happy hour

Mingle and meet new friends. Singles and couples welcome! Life Coach, Allison Clay, will briefly speak about decluttering and cleansing your life in all aspects to create space for good habits and what you really want. Q & A to follow. Complimentary wine and cheese platter will be included in this delightful gathering. RSVP requested for planning; space is limited. RSVP: 480-488-2286.

May 4, 2 – 5 p.m.

Music at the movies (1st Thursdays)

Chicago: Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago’s slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to defend her. But when Roxie (Renée Zellweger) also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well — turning her into a media circus of headlines. Neither woman will be outdone in their fight against each other and the public for fame and celebrity.109 min. Hosted by Music enthusiast Annis Scott. No Registration.

Fridays, May 5 – June 23, 10 – 11:30 a.m. (8 – weeks)

Singing in the rain workshop series

Workshop Series crafted to help older adults learn how to create happiness and well-being in the midst of all that life demands (including inevitable surprises). Scientifically proven strategies are used that will help you feel more grateful, creative and joyful. Learn new skills to create positive engagements in life and develop greater resilience. Facilitator, Dawna Allington, has been working with the Area Agency on Aging as the lead in their prevention program as well as in the Maricopa Elder Behavioral Health Advocacy Coalition (MEBHAC). Sign-ups will be taken through Friday, May 12th. Register: 480-488-2286

Monday, May 1, 1 – 2:30 p.m. (1st Mondays)

The literate foodie club

May Topic: The career of Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. Meeting will feature recipe samples from her latest book, cookbook with autobiographical details, Cooking for Jeffrey. Co-presenters Christine Burris and Dana Rakinic . Questions? Contact danarakinic@gmail.com. Register: 480-488-2286.

Cost: $10.00.

2017 Desert Foothills Library photography contest

– Drop off photos: Friday, May 12 * 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 * Noon – 4 p.m.

– Exhibition dates: July 3 – 21 * library hours

– Reception/Award Ceremony: July 8 * 4:30 – 6 p.m.

– Pick up photographs: July 22 * Noon – 4 p.m.

– Entry fee: $5 per image, by cash or check only. Free for youth aged 17 and under. 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Awards determined by 60, 30 and 10% division of the entry fee monies. Visit www.dfla.org for entry forms and rules. Please direct all questions to Jerry Sieve at sieveimages@gmail.com.

Library feature event:

Wednesday, May 3, 11 a.m. – Noon

Cornelia Parker – Monuments, memories and movies

Conceptual artist Cornelia Parker is one of the most creative and innovative artists working in Britain today. Her wide ranging practice, chiefly in installation art and sculpture, touches on the fragility of the human experience. Exploring everything from ghosts to gravity to relics and the subconscious, she transforms everyday objects into compelling works of art. We will be exploring how Monuments, Memories and Movies have given inspiration to Cornelia Parker. Presented by Eileen Crowley, docent of The Phoenix Art Museum. Register: 480-488-2286

May 11th , 10:00 a.m. – Noon (2nd Thursdays)

Literary Salon: Not your typical “Book Club”

May Topic: Treason, Revenge, and Resolution. What many novelists cannot resist is a story involving revenge, treason, duplicity or other treachery. War stories are replete with such themes. Think of authors such as John Jakes with his trilogy North and South, Love and War, Heaven and Hell; Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird or The Bastard of Istanbul by Elif Shafak. No Registration.

May 19, 3 – 5 p.m. (3rd Fridays)

Cinematic reflections on WWII: Little known stories of the war

World War II is one of the best known and widely depicted conflicts in history. This film series will explore little known stories from that war — stories filled with daring, intrigue, and sometimes such improbability that they have to be seen to be believed. At the heart of each one are the men and women who made World War II modern history’s seminal event. A post-film discussion, facilitated by Gary Zaro, faculty WWII expert from Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), will follow. This month: Woman in Gold (109 min.). Register: 480-488-2286.

Saturday, May 27, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Crafty card making

We’ll make cards for every season, every reason! Join in the fun with Card Maker Melissa Sunde, who will have all the supplies cut and ready, and will help guide you in making 3 greeting cards. You’ll learn new stamping techniques and how to use all kinds of new supplies. Don’t worry if you feel you are not creative – it’s a class for everyone! Bring double-sided adhesive tape, or purchase at the class for $3. Registration Required by Wednesday, May 24, to allow time for preparing class supplies: 480-488-2286. Cost: $15.00.

May 22, 1 – 3 p.m. (4th Mondays)

Craft N Chat

Do you knit, crochet, or practice another table craft? Join other local enthusiasts monthly for companionable creating and conversation. New crafters and all skill levels are always welcome!

No registration.

Every Tuesday, 1 – 4 p.m.

Mahjong Club

Must have basic knowledge of the game. Limited space. Registration required: contact Club Director Andrea Korff at mandakorff@cox.net or 480-650-5199. Cost: $4 cash per session. Pay to Andrea Korff at class.

For writers:

May 8 & 22, 1 – 3 p.m. (2nd & 4th Mondays)

Journaling Classes:

May 8: Unsent Letter & Dialogue

May 22: Stepping Stones & Perspective

Learn and experience the power of these techniques, used by professionals in the field of therapeutic writing. Bring a journal or notebook and pen. No writing experience required. Mary Lee Simpson is a certified journal facilitator and has taught therapeutic writing for nearly 20 years. Register: 480-488-2286.

Spanish offerings:

Every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Intermediate Conversational Spanish:

Informal chat session using various books, flashcards, etc. Some weeks may feature a half-hour episode of the Destinos DVD series, followed by discussion in Spanish. No instructor. No registration.

Spanish classes:

Spanish Classes Level 1 – 5 will resume in September, 2017.

Ongoing health & fitness classes:

May 16th, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (3rd Tuesday only this month)

Guided Meditation:

In this practice, we lie on the floor with closed eyes and relax in the space just before sleep. Please bring a yoga mat or light blanket. Registration required: Contact instructor Judith Zeiger 480-760-5645 or jazeiger@gmail.com.

Cost: $6 cash, pay to instructor at each class.

Every Sunday, 11 a.m. – Noon

Gentle Yoga:

Reduce stress, improve posture, increase coordination and renew energy with slow, controlled poses. Please bring a yoga mat. Registration Required: Contact instructor Tanya Kern: 623-465-0507 or tkmoon2@aol.com. Cost: $8 cash, pay to instructor at each class

Every Thursday, noon – 1 p.m.

Restorative Yoga:

Great for beginners! Improve your ease of movement, flexibility, breathing and meditation. Please bring a yoga mat. Registration Required: Contact instructor Elizabeth Boisson: 480-363-5275 or evboisson@yahoo.com.

Cost: $8 cash, pay to instructor at each class

Monthly support groups:

May 4th & 18th, 9:30 – 11 a.m. (1st & 3rd Thursdays)

Writing Circle…just for caregivers

Join us on a bi-monthly writing journey that will nurture your heart and spirit; as we write, connect, heal and grow in a safe and supportive circle of like-hearted caregivers. Absolutely no writing experience needed! Life and Wellness Coach, Sharon Spector, specializes in caregiver resiliency. Register: 480-488-2286.

May 1st, 10 – 11:30 a.m. (1st Monday)

Caring for the caregiver

Taking care of yourself is essential in being able to take care of your loved one. Join us for this opportunity to fellowship with other caregivers. Led by Hospice of the West facilitators. No registration.

May 8th & 22nd, 9:30 – 11 a.m. (2nd & 4th Mondays)

“The Healing Pathway”, After the loss of a spouse or partner

Join us on this Journey that will guide you to find a “NEW NORMAL” as you process through your personal grief journey. Led by Hospice of the West facilitators. No registration.

Every Monday, 3 – 5 p.m.

Monday Movies at the Library

New Releases, with a Foreign Film once each month! Check our website www.dfla.org for titles.

Tuesday, May 9, 10 a.m. – Noon (2nd Tuesdays)

Library Book Club

Discussion of The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes. Everyone is welcome!

Youth events

BIRTH – AGE 6 EVENTS

Tuesdays, 9:45am, May 2, 9,16,23 & 30

Story Kids – Preschool Storytime

Children ages 2½ to 5, or those who have not yet entered kindergarten, are encouraged to join us for a 30-minute storytime featuring music, movement & stories. Registration is not required.

Thursdays, 9:45am May 4, 11, & 25

Little Ones – Family Lapsit

Geared to ages 1 to 4 years, join us for a fun 25-minute romp with music, books, rhymes, fingerplays, and felt stories. We reinforce concepts such as colors, shapes & counting to help your child build a strong foundation of literacy skills. Siblings are welcome. Registration is not required.

Thursday, May 18, 10:30-11:15am

Fuzzy Rainbows Sensory Playdate

The Desert Foothills Library offers preschoolers ages 3 to 6 to come to this sensory playdate featuring an occupational therapist leading various sensory experiences and providing parent education. Fun activities featuring sand, water and more. Parent education and socialization too! Geared to children who need sensory inputs but any preschooler is welcome to attend. Registration is required. Limited spaces.

KIDS

Tuesdays, 3:45-5pm, May 2, 9,16,23 & 30

Coding Club for Youth ages 8-14

Learn how to code using SCRATCH©, Python, HTML and Java software. Registration required. We have Chromebooks, laptops and PCs. Everyone learns at their own pace with online tutorials. Bring earbuds. Parental sign-up is required at first session. You must be able to read at a 3rd grade level, or higher. No experience necessary.

Information for all events: Contact Colleen Crowley, Desert Foothills Library, 480-488-2286, ccrowley@dfla.org, www.desertfoothillslibrary.org

Where: All events are free & take place at Desert Foothills Library, 38443 North Schoolhouse Road, Cave Creek, AZ