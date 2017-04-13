5 tips to prevent wildfires this summer

PHOENIX — It’s getting hot outside, and that means wildfire season is just around the corner.

To keep our state and communities safe, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management decided to team up to share five tips to prevent wildfires.

Here’s what you can do:

– Don’t Drag Chains—One Spark Is All It Takes. After a long day of work, it can be tempting to procrastinate tidying up the bed of your truck, letting chains dangle off the end instead of storing them tight. But one spark from a chain being dragged on the ground is enough to start a fire.

– Put Out The Campfire. Camping isn’t camping without a campfire—but let’s make sure the campfire doesn’t turn into a wildfire. At the end of vacation, double check the campfire to confirm that it’s completely out before leaving the campsite. If the fire isn’t cool to the touch, it’s not okay to leave.

– Trim Your Trees. Cut Your Plants. Mow Your Grass. Be proactive when it comes to trimming down dead or dying tree limbs around your property. Cut any high grass, and create “defensible” space against fires. A wildfire knows no boundaries, so take these proactive measures to reduce the risk of a destructive wildfire—and do it now.

– Don’t Feed The Fire With Flammable Materials. If the likelihood of fire danger is high, get flammable materials out of its way. Move wood piles, propane tanks, and anything else flammable around your property so that a bad situation doesn’t get worse.

– Knowledge Is Power. Be aware of the many public resources that are available to you online:

– FireRestrictions.us/az/ – Learn about current fire restrictions in the U.S.

– WildlandFire.az.gov – The best resource for wildfire information

– DFFM.az.gov – Without a doubt, the single best agency on forestry and fire management in Arizona. Our message is “spread awareness, not a wildfire’ for a reason

Let’s keep working together to protect Arizona’s beautiful landscapes and enjoy the famous southwestern summer.