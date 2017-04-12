PHOENIX – Rich Tomey, who has spent his entire career with Arizona collegiate and professional sports teams, has joined Positive Coaching Alliance-Phoenix (PCA-Phoenix) as Chapter Executive Director. Tomey will assume responsibility for all facets of the local Chapter of the national non-profit Positive Coaching Alliance, whose mission is to develop “Better Athletes, Better People” through youth and high school sports.

“Working in sports is tremendously gratifying, and I can’t imagine a more rewarding next step than this opportunity to positively impact youth,” Tomey said. “PCA-Phoenix has done a great job building partnerships with area schools and youth sports organizations, and I look forward to taking that to the next level with the help of an outstanding Chapter Board, civic-minded businesses and philanthropists.”

PCA-Phoenix and its similar operations in 16 other major U.S. cities in the last year have conducted roughly 2,500 live group workshops for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, student-athletes and school or organizational sports leaders. Workshops and other PCA resources online and in print emphasize why and how everyone involved can work together to provide a positive, character-building youth and high school sports experience.

“Rich’s experience with the Cardinals, Diamondbacks and University of Arizona uniquely equip him to impact the communities we serve,” said Ben Rose, PCA Director of Field Operations. “The commitment he has shown throughout his career means great things for the youth of Arizona.”

PCA has partnered with schools and youth sports organizations in Avondale, Buckeye, Chandler, Coolidge, Gilbert, Glendale, Laveen, Litchfield Park, Maricopa, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Phoenix, Prescott, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Show Low, Tempe, and Tucson.

About Positive Coaching Alliance:

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) develops BETTER ATHLETES, BETTER PEOPLE through resources for youth and high school sports coaches, parents, administrators and student-athletes. In addition to nearly 1,500 free multimedia tips and tools at www.PCADevZone.org, PCA has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports organizations nationwide to deliver live group workshops, online courses and books by PCA Founder Jim Thompson that help those involved in youth and high school sports create a positive, character-building youth sports culture.