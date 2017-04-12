Murder, mayhem, treason and sanctuary

In Broken Arrow, Okla. three Oklahoma teenagers who were shot dead during a suspected home invasion by the son of the home owner. The alleged driver of the suspected home invaders, 21-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, is jailed without bond on their murders and burglary warrants.
Using a legal precedence similar to the one used on Ms. Rodriquez, Obama, congressman and senators who allowed Muslims and other immigrants in this country and judges who block Trump’s immigrant band should be arrested on the below charges in addition to being charged with Treason.
In 2015, in San Francisco, Kate Steinle was murder by Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who’d been deported several times and also had several felony convictions.* There have been three other murders in San Francisco under similar circumstances. The mayor and council members that voted to become a sanctuary city should be arrested for the crimes of the Sancturees and also be charged with Treason.
COLUMBUS, OH, US
November, 2016
TARGET: 11 wounded by Muslim immigrant who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife
ATTACKER: Muslim: Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an 18-year-old Somali immigrant.
NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, US
September, 2016
TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootout
ATTACKER: Muslim: Ahmad Khan Rahami.
ST. CLOUD, MN, US
September, 2016
TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mall
ATTACKER: Muslim: Dahir Ahmed Adan.
ORLANDO, FL, US
June, 2016
TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclub
ATTACKER: Muslim: Omar Mateen.
COLUMBUS, OH, US
February, 2016
TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant
ATTAKER: Muslim: Mohamed Barry.
SAN BERNADINO, CA, US
December, 2015
TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attack
ATTAKERS: Muslims: Syed Rizwan Farook, Tashfeen Malik – vetted (Failed).
MERCED, CA, US
November, 2015
TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus
ATTAKER: Muslim: Faisal Mohammad.
BOSTON, MA, USA
June, 2015
TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife
ATTACKER: Muslim: Usaama Rahim.
GARLAND, TX, USA
May, 2015
TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event
ATTACKERS: Muslims: Elton Simpson, Nadir Hamid Soofi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA
October, 2014
TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack
ATTACKER: Muslim: Zale H. Thompson.
