I am writing to tell you about an amazing group I am in and also in hopes you will want to know more about this group of awesome women.

Katie Lambert started a group on Facebook which is now known as MOMnationAZ.

Katie is amazing, she organizes events for Moms, children and families,helps charities and runs her real estate business. MOMnationAZ sponsors a free movie once a month at the Idea Museum down in Mesa. Along with a free movie she also makes it a point to sponsor a charity and has given to several different charities over the past few months. MOMnationAZ Ali sponsors Chandler farmers market once a month.

Katie recently donated $1500 to the following Jordan Center for Early Education, Red Mountain Center for Early Education, Mesa foster care program, Working Poor in Mesa. We currently work to help Sunshine Acres get things they need to help the children within their care.

Katie started this group to help empower woman, connect moms from all walks of life and to support small businesses. Currently there is a waiting list to join MOMnationAZ. Katie makes sure everyone is screened so we can assure the members privacy and safety for their families. Our group isn’t one of drama and contention. We support, encourage and love one another.

Katie Lambert’s Contact information:

Phone:+1 (480) 250-0023

Email:Katie@evoaz.com

Facebook: MOMnationAZ

Website: MOMnationAZ.com

Thank you for your time,

Rosanna Stafford

