“Days ago, the world watched in horror as men, women, and children laid lifeless in the streets of Khan Sheikhun, victims of an unthinkable chemical attack from their own government. In response, President Donald Trump showed decisive leadership by rightfully confronting these atrocities in Syria through a strategic military strike, targeting the airbase where the most recent chemical attack was launched from. Tonight, America sent an unmistakable message to the rest of the world that these actions will not go unchecked.

“I’m thankful for the President’s leadership and for the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who commit themselves to defending our freedoms and national security. I am interested to learn more about the President’s strategy going forward and to join my colleagues in Congress providing their expertise and oversight. My wife, Cindy, and I join many Americans in praying for the people of Syria.”

Congressman Andy Biggs is a first-term Representative from Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District, representing parts of Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek. Congressman Biggs is a member of the House Judiciary and Science, Space, and Technology committees, and is the chairman of the Environment Subcommittee. He lives with his wife Cindy in Gilbert.