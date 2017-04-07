BORSTAR agents rescue Honduran gunshot victim

TUCSON – Border Patrol agents from the Casa Grande Station rescued an injured 24-year-old male Honduran national found Tuesday morning near the border southwest of Sells, Arizona.

An agent patrolling along the international border found the man lying next to the border road. The man said he was shot three days earlier while still in Mexico. The 24-year-old had applied two tourniquets while stranded in the desert and, at some point, drug himself under the border fence.

The agent radioed for assistance from the Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team. After the team arrived via an Air and Marine Operations helicopter, the medically-trained agents immediately triaged the patient for transport to a hospital in Tucson.

The Tohono O’odham Police Department is investigating the incident while the man is being evaluated at a Tucson area hospital.

Anyone wishing to report suspected illegal activity may do so and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting suspicious activity to any law enforcement agency could result in saving someone’s life.