Losing independence is frightening

Fear of aging

You don’t have to be a senior citizen to have a fear of growing old, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

“Worries about aging loom large for Americans over 30 for the country and for themselves. About 70% think the country is ‘a little or not at all prepared’ to address the needs of the fast-growing senior population,” says Dr. Zia Agha, chief medical officer of the West Health Institute in La Jolla, CA.

A survey of more than 3,000 individuals ranging in age from 30 to 70-plus showed that there was “surprising” agreement among participants in all age groups that the prospect of losing their independence is frightening.

Super humans

Attention all superhero wannabes: scientists are making progress on projects to help you become a “man of steel” one day, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

A new protocol for “editing” human genes with the moniker, CRISPR/Cas9, may someday make it possible to modify your genes and give you super-human strength and stamina.

Stuntmen

A couple of cowboys went shopping in a Walmart store in Houston recently. The pair sauntered through the aisles on horseback and while some shoppers found it funny, many others were not amused, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The store’s management issued a statement, calling the incident “a reckless stunt.”