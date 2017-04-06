Are we only earth, maybe?

It appears that only the temporal matters. It seems that we are only guided by the desire to live according to our physiological needs. Where is our spirit? It is as if we were unable to think. And so it is, at least when we accept opinions and promises without checking them, without valuating them previously. There is something as an inclination to get carried away, provided that no effort has to be taken. And this is the most effective way to become formless mass, suitable for being handled by others.

However, to live is already a personal and honest commitment. We are not alone. We have to return whatever parents, teachers and many other fellow men have been made for us, with their well made work, making our existence more pleasant; we only have to think about everything we take advantage of, such us what we are wearing right now, and so many digital devices usually use, such as mobile phone and so on.

Have we forgotten God in Spain? Are we catholic or not anymore? Have we forgotten that God himself has come down from heaven to save everyone without exception, being always close to everyone to help us? A God who insistently remember us there be heaven and hell, and a terrible and final judgment?

By what right can be banned citizens to remind so many people they love sincerely of these things and communicate to them all?

How little we value life!

Antonio de Pedro

Spain