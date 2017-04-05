United States of America: Flat-out being invaded

Each year, according to Dr. Steven Camarata, researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies, 500,000 foreigners from all over the world jump America’s southern border with Mexico. The Mexican government aids and abets them. (Source: www.cis.org)

Annually, estimates range from 30 to 40 percent of foreign visitors overstay their visas and burrow into America’s cities, towns and countryside—already burdened with 20,000,000 illegal alien enclaves.

Each year, America accepts 1,000,000 legal refugee immigrants from 190 countries who cannot or will not provide for their own citizens. That’s been ongoing since 1965 when Senator Teddy Kennedy’s Immigration Reform Act opened the floodgates from the third world into America. That single act, never discussed with the American people, flooded this country with 100,000,000 more people within 40 years. That same act, if not rescinded, will flood America with another 100,000,000 people by 2050—a scant 33 years from now. (Source: US Census Bureau; US Population Projections by Fogel/Martin; PEW Research Center)

Annually, 350,000 pregnant women from all over the world including Mexico, China, India, South America, Africa and dozens more—visit America to birth their babies. Known as “anchor babies”, each mother enjoys U.S. taxpayer subsidized pre-natal care, birthing and postnatal care paid for by US taxpayers. Additionally, once born in the USA, that mother and child enjoy 18 years of housing, food, medical care and education K-12.

In 2016, Barack Obama injected over 15,000 Syrian refugees on top of the normal legal and illegal immigration flow. He gave illegal alien children their DACA permits to remain in America in violation of Federal Laws. A federal court stopped his mass amnesty attempts.

In the meantime, the third world, where all these people originate, continues adding 80,000,000 (million) new babies, net gain, annually to guarantee the immigrant line grows instead of diminishes.

At the same time, Mexico sells Americans endless drugs consisting of heroin, meth-amphetamines, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana laced with chemicals and other drugs. Cost: $100,000,000,000.00 and as high as $120,000,000,000.00. (billion) (Source: The Office of National Drug Control Policy estimates that $100 billion worth of illegal drugs were sold in the U.S. in 2016. It estimates 200 U.S. cities foster Mexican drug cartels that maintain drug distribution networks or supply drugs.)

CDC: “About 570,000 people die annually in the U.S. due to drug use.”

Because of that drug invasion, 13 teenagers die hourly, 24/7 across America from drug-alcohol overdoses.

Additionally, the State Department estimates that legal and illegal immigrants send cash transfers back to their countries in the amount of $120,000,000,000 annually. A financially hemorrhaging America bleeds to death. Keep in mind we face a $19.5 trillion national debt poised to collapse our society. (Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2271455/Revealed-How-immigrants-America-sending-120-BILLION-struggling-families-home.html )

Beyond this astounding revelation, Congress imports moderate and radical Muslims dedicated to destroying and/or displacing the U.S. Constitution with Sharia Law and their Quran. Their top Muslim-American leaders state that fact daily.

“Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any faith, but to become dominant. The Qur’an should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.” Omar Ahmed, director of Council on American Islamic Relations.

Does anyone grasp that this country faces an invasion like no other in human history? While the bulk of Americans ignore this permeation across all 50 states, these citizens orchestrate their own sad fate. Canada and Europe follow suit!

As President Trump promised to build the Wall between Mexico and the USA to stop the invasion and the drugs, California Governor Jerry Brown said he would fight that wall because it reminded him of the Berlin Wall. His sanctuary state houses up to 4,000,000 illegal aliens. Southern California’s dominant Mexican population speaks Spanish. San Francisco resembles a foreign city filled with few Americans. California ran a $1.9 billion deficit in 2016. Its freeways resemble a cement-thick parking lot 15 hours a day. Crime, welfare and crippled schools burst with kids from around the world as they overwhelm California. Americans face displacement from their communities. Prisons burst with illegal aliens—yet Jerry Brown encourages more illegals into his overpopulated state. Illegals enjoy long-term sanctuary cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Bakersfield and dozens more. Brown’s state features more births from non-Americans than Americans.

Shocking or no big deal? “California grows by 1,654 people daily, net gain, 24/7. And, 98 percent of that growth stems from legal and illegal immigrants.” That equates to 1,621 immigrants added out of 1654 total. (Source: www.CapsWeb.org)

Nationwide, over 340 “sanctuary cities” house up to 20 million and as high as 31 million illegal aliens. Those border jumpers enjoy protection from Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and from prosecution by outright defiance of the rule of law by our elected officials such as mayors and governors. No matter how many rapes, burglaries, killings, robberies, anchor babies, shoplifting, drunk drivers and fraudulent IDs—illegal aliens enjoy more protection and services than our military veterans. How much? You pay out $113 billion in services for immigrants across 15 federal agencies. (Source: US Government Finances)

This continues year after year after year, decade after decade. This proves an invasion by any definition of the word. Your Congress and every governor of every state facilitate it—refusing to enforce the rule of law. Each Senator and House Member swore on the Holy Bible to uphold the U.S. Constitution, but they break that promise daily.

It’s exasperating to watch this country being invaded while its own elected officials aid and abet all of it. And yet, Americans continue re-electing the same representatives to continue the ongoing invasion. At some point, it’s all going to break down into a national disaster on multiple levels: guaranteed.

Actions by you:

Call your senators and House rep: 1 202 224 3121 or 1 888 995 2086. Demand a stop to all immigration and stop to any Syrian immigration.

Definition of slogan: “Immigration Shutdown Now means the American people want a total shutdown on all legal and illegal immigration. That means we want all illegal immigration stopped by arresting, prosecuting and jailing employers of illegal aliens. We deport all illegal aliens by taking their jobs away and as we catch them. We want English mandated as our national language. We demand a cessation of Muslim immigration in order to protect our culture, language and way of life. We can’t save the world but we can save or destroy our civilization. We demand a stable population that allows everyone to live work and thrive into the 21st century. Especially our children.”