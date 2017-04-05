Make your day with a new home in Eastwood by Keystone Homes

CAREFREE – More than 200 people showed up for the special preview of Eastwood by Keystone Homes in February. Three contracts were eagerly submitted on the March grand release date. “It’s a good start for us,” said Rich Eneim, Jr, VP and principal of the family-run company.

Much like the Keystone Home communities before Eastwood – Rancho Madera and Almarte – Eneim expects the 39 homes will sell swiftly. “We’re getting a lot of interest and very positive comments about the models,” he offered. The remarks are consistent about the interiors. “People say these are the nicest homes we’ve done.” That makes sense since the Eneims (Rich’s dad Rich Eneim, Sr. is president and principal of Keystone Homes) took the best of the best from previous Keystone homes and incorporated them in Eastwood. Mother Nature provided the scenic backdrop for the million-dollar views.

Eastwood homes are not only visually appealing, but they are energy efficient as well, right down to the Nest thermostats. Much like the Keystone Homes communities that broke ground before Eastwood, these single-level, detached, two-bedroom (options include a third), two-car garage houses start in the high $400,000s and are expected to be sold out within two years. So if you are thinking about a new home located in the coveted town of Carefree, act now. Neighbors in Eastwood will enjoy a heated swimming pool, barbeque, fireplace and natural desert common area. Two models, the Harry and the Josey, are open daily, so see the splendor for yourself.

Eastwood by Keystone Homes is located 8696 E. Eastwood Circle. Phone 480-220-7139 or visit keystonehomesaz.com for details.