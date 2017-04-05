Vivian Carol

For All Signs: Mercury, ancient god of travel, messages and routine business, turns retrograde on Sunday, April 9. This phenomenon occurs three times per year, and lasts approximately 3.5 weeks. Those whose work involves appointments can be prepared for a flurry of phone calls and changes in schedule. If your work is related to publishing, travel or the communications industry, be prepared for last minute changes and potential computer snafus. Avoid signing contracts while Mercury is retrograde because you may change your mind later. If you must settle an issue legally now, be sure you thoroughly understand what you sign. Nuisance complications arise during these periods because our culture is out of touch with the natural cycles of life. The Mercury retrograde is intended to be a time of quiet thinking and reflection, gathering (but not acting upon) information and finishing old or forgotten projects. Most of us have a hard time making final decisions during these periods because we know instinctively that conclusions are premature, requiring more data or gestation time. But our hard hitting, always forward moving culture likes to pretend business as usual, regardless of the natural rhythms of life. Therefore, we are “destined” during this time to experience temporary snags, hang-ups and detours in routine daily affairs.

Aries the Ram: (Mar 20—Apr 19) A plan or agreement to move forward early in the week may be reversed or detoured by the week’s end. There is a sense of general chaos among corporate bodies and it appears to include you in a personal way.

Taurus: Please note the lead paragraph. This time Mercury is changing direction in your sign, emphasizing the overall shift in your direction as well. You could be changing your mind this week about speaking up on your own behalf. This is likely not permanent. You may be realizing the timing is just not “right” yet.

Gemini: Mercury is your ruling avatar planet. As he slows down to turn retrograde, you may be rethinking a previous plan. There is a shift of your attention to matters of your personal history that may go back quite a long time. You will be looking inside yourself for meditative peace, answers to serious questions and encouragement from your source.

Cancer: You may have a minor struggle with yourself about whether to take care of others or yourself. Helping others may look good, but it isn’t what you want to do right now. Because Mercury is turning retrograde this week, you may be splitting your time and attention between both.

Leo: You are in a handicapped spot right now. You may have legal or ethical issues on your plate. The Powers That Be are running the show and almost any move you make outside of the box will be challenged. For the time being you are surrounded. Accept this with grace for the present.

Virgo: Your ruling planet is changing directions in the territory which deals with education, publishing, travel, public speaking, the law and philosophy. Therefore any of these activities are subject to shifts, changes, or sudden deceleration due to lack of decision. Maybe the right solution just is not available yet. Have a sense of humor. You know Mercury is retrograding.

Libra: Venus retrograde will cause you to focus on your health unless that is normal for you. For those who are routinely conscious of fitness, you may be surprised that you are prone to let good habits slide. Don’t beat yourself to pieces. A retrograding planet in this territory asks us to make positive health decisions again and again.

Scorpio: An agreement is reached between you and another early in the week. Life looks like it will move forward at an agreeable pace. However, something or someone out of your control steps in to throw a wrench in things on or about Mar. 8. A vehicle may not cooperate.

Sagittarius: This is a time in which your exuberance and enthusiasm may carry you farther than you really intended to go. You will certainly have more energy to do whatever you choose, but take care that you don’t promise way more than you can deliver. Your warm and generous heart could get you in trouble.

Capricorn: A new project or person that began at the first of this year is now up for review. The time has come to grow it or let go. If you wish it to grow, you must put considerably more resources into it. This week your planetary avatar, Saturn, is turning retrograde. You may wish to opt out of this one.

Aquarius: Necessary expenses (those not of the “fun” type) may develop this week. If not that, you could be just having a little blue mood. It is one of those times when we become aware that our loved ones can never know or understand fully what is inside of us. This is an existential dilemma everyone encounters now and then. It will pass quickly.

Pisces: Be careful with your spending this week. Over-optimism may drive you to spend too much or blow away a chunk of change on something you don’t really need. If a thing looks too good to be true, it probably is. Beware of vampires. You tend to attract them. Disengage as soon as you recognize it.

Are you interested in a personal horoscope? Vivian Carol may be reached at 704-366-3777 for private psychotherapy or astrology appointments. horoscopesbyvivian.com