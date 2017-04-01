Talking Stick Resort to host Final Four viewing party on April 1 and 3

Don’t miss a dribble, pass or a dunk as Talking Stick Resort hosts a College Basketball Championship Viewing Party on April 1 and 3. Hosted by radio personalities, Roc & Manuch of 1580 AM The Fanatic and CBS Sports Radio, the event will feature oversized screens showing the game, $5 food and drink specials and an opportunity to win a trip to San Antonio to the championship in 2018.

Doors to the College Basketball Championship Viewing Party open one hour before each games tip off. For the Saturday, April 1 semi-finals, doors open at 2 p.m. while for the Monday, April 3 championship, doors open at 4 p.m. Both game viewings are free. For more information on the event, call (480) 850-7777 or visit talkingstickresort.com.

WHAT:

College Basketball Viewing Party

WHEN:

Championship: April 3, 2017, 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Talking Stick Resort Showroom

9800 E. Talking Stick Way

Scottsdale, Ariz. 85256

GAME DAY MENU:

$3 Chips and salsa

$3 Box of buttered popcorn

$3 Assorted nuts

$5 Warm Pretzel Bites with cheese sauce

$5 Basket of Fries – plain or with cheese sauce

$5 Nachos with cheese sauce, sliced jalapeno and pico de gallo

$5 Two Beef Barbacoa Tacos with tortilla chips

$7 Cheese Burger with fries

$7 Grilled Chicken Sandwich with fries

$7 Buffalo Wings with carrots, celery, blue cheese or ranch

$7 Deluxe Nachos with cheese sauce, sliced jalapeno, pico de gallo and barbacoa beef

DRINK MENU

$5 Overtime Cocktail with Smirnoff vodka, pineapple juice, and splash of cranberry

$5 Whiskey Smash with Seagram’s Vo whiskey and Coke

$5 The Triple Threat with Jose Cuervo tequila, triple sec, lime juice, sweet and sour

$5 Slam Dunk Punch with Cruzan Light and orange juice

$5 Bracket Buster Cocktail with Jack Daniels whiskey, lemonade, and splash of Sprite

$4 glass of Montepellier Cabernet or Chardonnay

$3 12-ounce draft beer Bud Light, Coors Light and Michelob Ultra

$24 Corona bucket (Four 12-ounce Corona beers)