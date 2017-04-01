ASU Police welcome new Assistant Chief Stuart Bedics

TEMPE – After an extensive nationwide search, ASU Police Department is pleased to announce Stuart Bedics as our new Assistant Chief of Police at Arizona State University Police Department.

Bedics comes to us from Bethlehem, PA where he was Lehigh University Police Department Assistant Chief. He was also DeSales University Chief of Police in Center Valley, PA and Chief of Police for the City of Bethlehem, PA.

Assistant Chief Bedics carries thirty years of police experience, is a graduate from Northwestern Police Command School, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from DeSales University.

Bedics joins Chief Michael Thompson and Assistant Chief Patrick Foster in ASU Police Department operations.

